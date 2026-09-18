ETV Bharat / state

Recruitment Body JKPSC Remains Headless, Without Two Members

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a body for recruitment to gazetted government jobs, has been headless for a month lacking a chairman and runs without two members.

The vacant posts in the commission have halted recruitment of candidates for gazetted jobs and employee promotions and created uncertainty over examinations for jobs advertised in recent months.

PSC’s former chairman, A K Choudhary, retired on August 15 this year. Choudhary, a former Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer, and a resident of Bihar, was appointed chairman on February 24, 2024. Two other members Yashpal Kotwal and Tariq Ahmad Zargar retired on January 2, 2026, and June 19, 2026, respectively. Both Kotwal and Zargar were appointed as the members of the commission on June 13, 2024.

The commission currently has two members Dr Rajiv Singh, a former professor of SKUAST-Jammu, and Asaf Mehmood Sagar, a former IFS officer. Singh, who was appointed as member in June 2024 will retire in December 2029, while Sagar appointed on 10 July 2024 will retire in August 2028.

Besides the two members, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, a senior JKAS officer was posted as Secretary, on September 1.

Aspirants, who have applied for different gazetted jobs advertised by the commission in recent months, said that schedules for examinations and interviews have been delayed due to the headless commission and two vacant members. “The commission advertised several vacancies of Assistant professors for colleges recently, but their schedule for examinations is yet to be announced,” Iqbal Zargar, an aspirant, told ETV Bharat.