ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Pvt Hospitals Flag Rs 300 Crore Pending Dues Under Ayushman Bharat, Govt Responds

Jammu: Days after private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir threatened to halt treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from July 1 over unpaid dues, officials said the government plans to release more than half of the pending Rs 250-300 crore payments owed to these institutions.

Private Hospitals Association (PHA) President Sandeep Mengi told ETV Bharat that the association stands firm on its decision to stop admitting patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from July 1 if the pending payments under the scheme are not cleared.

“I think the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken our warning seriously, as Chief Executive Officer of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, Anant Dwivedi, called us for a meeting and conveyed the concerns expressed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health Minister Sakeena Itoo,” he said.

Mengi claimed that the CEO told the association that around Rs 170 crore may be released to the private hospitals so that the patient care doesn't suffer.

“A week has passed since this assurance, but we haven’t received the money so far. Once the money is credited to the accounts of private hospitals, we will revoke our decision to close down the services,” he said.

Around 170 to 180 private hospitals, both small and big, are working in Jammu and Kashmir, which are providing healthcare to patients, and most of them treat the patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme free of cost.