ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah To Meet Dissenting NC MLAs In Kashmir Today Amid Growing Discontent

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to meet dissenting legislators in Srinagar on Friday to address the growing discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC), sources said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the residence of Omar on the city’s Gupkar Road at about 10:30 AM.

The meeting comes in the wake of open dissent by more than 20 National Conference legislators following Omar’s Cabinet expansion last month.

Omar returned from Jammu on Thursday to hear the grievances and demands of the disgruntled MLAs, who are seeking a complete overhaul of the council of ministers.

The legislators belonging to both Jammu and Kashmir regions have demanded the removal of chief minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and restructuring of the party leadership through a democratic process.

They have also demanded the party to aggressively pursue the restoration of Article 370, asking the government to abandon its "reconciliatory approach" towards the Centre on the issue.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, the dissenting MLAs held a closed-door meeting at the residence of MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi at Sanat Nagar in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Over a dozen MLAs attend the meeting and revised the memorandum of the demands, sources added.

A disgruntled MLA said they are firm on their demands and would not compromise on the core issues.