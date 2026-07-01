Jammu Kashmir Police's Intelligence Wing Attaches Property Of Ex-KCCI Leader Mubeen Shah
A team of CIK raided Shah’s residence in the Dalgate neighbourhood of Srinagar and attached his property, which measured 12 marlas.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a premier intelligence and probe wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Wednesday attached the property of a prominent businessman and former trade union leader, Mubeen Shah, in Srinagar.
A team of CIK, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nisar Ahmed and DI East Inspector Rashid Khan, raided Shah’s residence in the Dalgate neighbourhood of Srinagar. During the process, the team attached his property, which measured 12 marlas.
He was the former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) from 2006 to 2008 but has been living outside the country since December 2019.
Shah was among political leaders and trade unionists booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. But the CIK booked him alongside two others under Sections 153-A & 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was filed after intelligence inputs revealed a well-orchestrated conspiracy by “unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Valley”.
In 2025, the Special NIA Court in Srinagar invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, declaring the trio proclaimed offenders. The court found the accused were deliberately evading the judicial process, and it directed them to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026.
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