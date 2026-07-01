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Jammu Kashmir Police's Intelligence Wing Attaches Property Of Ex-KCCI Leader Mubeen Shah

Representational Image | The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducts raids in three targeted key locations, Srinagar, Shopian and Ganderbal districts, linked to transnational terror module operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Mar 26, 2026 ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a premier intelligence and probe wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Wednesday attached the property of a prominent businessman and former trade union leader, Mubeen Shah, in Srinagar.

A team of CIK, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nisar Ahmed and DI East Inspector Rashid Khan, raided Shah’s residence in the Dalgate neighbourhood of Srinagar. During the process, the team attached his property, which measured 12 marlas.

He was the former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) from 2006 to 2008 but has been living outside the country since December 2019.