ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police SOG Arrests Two Khauff Gang Members In Jammu

Jammu: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two members of the infamous ‘Khauff gang’ from Jammu and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesperson, a team of SOG personnel launched a coordinated operation on the night of October 6 and 7. During the action, the police arrested two alleged associates linked to the Khauff Gang.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Vansh Sharma, son of Yog Raj, a resident of Palli in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district and Yogeshwar Singh, son of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Pali Tanda in Bari Brahmana," he said.

During the investigation, Sharma emerged as an alleged close associate of Vikas Salthia alias Vicky Khauff and Rohit Kumar alias Makhan. According to police officials, both Salthia and Kumar are key figures linked to a prominent illegal weapon-supply network and various organised criminal activities spanning the Jammu region.

The spokesperson said the investigation had further revealed alleged links of Sharma with Punjab-based gangsters. "They had plans to procure illegal weapons and to carry out a targeted attack in Punjab," he added.