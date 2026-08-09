ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Searches Over 20 Locations In Sopore As Part Of Jamaat-e-Islami UAPA Probe

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police searched multiple locations in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Sunday as part of a crackdown against the activists of the banned religio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Police officials said that raids and search operations were conducted at 26 places in the residential houses of activists and persons linked with the banned group.

The police teams spread into the Sopore area and conducted searches and raids that are a part of the continuous operations against the banned organization and its wider network.

Officials said Sunday's operation was conducted in connection with a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 case registered against the banned group at Sadiq Colony, Bomai, Goripora, Tarzoo, Shutloo Rohama, Behrampora Rafiabad and several other areas of Sopore.