Jammu Kashmir Police Searches Over 20 Locations In Sopore As Part Of Jamaat-e-Islami UAPA Probe
Officials said Sunday's operation was conducted in connection with a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 case registered against the banned group.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police searched multiple locations in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Sunday as part of a crackdown against the activists of the banned religio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
Police officials said that raids and search operations were conducted at 26 places in the residential houses of activists and persons linked with the banned group.
The police teams spread into the Sopore area and conducted searches and raids that are a part of the continuous operations against the banned organization and its wider network.
Officials said Sunday's operation was conducted in connection with a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 case registered against the banned group at Sadiq Colony, Bomai, Goripora, Tarzoo, Shutloo Rohama, Behrampora Rafiabad and several other areas of Sopore.
The MHA had first banned JeI as an unlawful association on February 28, 2019, two weeks after the Pulwama suicide attack by the Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist group on a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in which 40 paramiltary personal were killed. The ban under the UAPA was extended for five more years in February 2024. Following the ban, dozens of JeI leaders were arrested under UAPA and the organisation's properties were sealed and attached by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Meanwhile, police in Baramulla district of north Kashmir said that it had attached 12 kanals of property land valued at RS 60 lakhs of an accused in connection with an FIR No. 02/2008 registered at Police Station Chandoosa under Sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 120-B & 121 RPC and 13 UAPA Act.
“The attachment order pertains to land measuring 12 Kanal 01 Marla and 73 Sq. Ft. belonging to accused Parvaiz Ahmad Famda S/o Yaar Mohammad Famda R/o Kawhar Bala, Chandoosa. The property has been valued at ₹69,82,550/- (Rupees Sixty-Nine Lakh Eighty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifty only), and the requisite valuation certificate has also been obtained,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
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