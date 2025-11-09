ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Conducts Raids In Kashmir To Probe Social Media Misuse

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police's Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing on Sunday morning raided multiple places in Kashmir over the misuse of social media for anti-national activities.

Official sources said that CIK teams fanned out in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kulgam districts and searched several residential houses and seized gadgets to investigate social media being allegedly used for spreading hateful and anti-national activities.

The CIK teams were assisted by police officials from respective stations to strengthen their cover and raids. Sources said digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were seized during searches that will be sent for forensic analysis for further investigation.

While reports claimed that some suspected individuals have been detained for questioning, the official confirmation of the same was awaited. The raids came a day after the police launched a major crackdown against overground workers aiding terror handlers operating out of Pakistan to disrupt the coordination between them.

The cordon and search operations were carried out across Kashmir to target networks associated with handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, police said.

Anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway at dozens of places

Meanwhile, J&K Police extended the ongoing crackdown against terror operatives to different areas across Jammu, targeting local terrorists operating from Pakistan and their overground workers (OGWs), officials said.

A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kathua and Rajouri districts. On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu. The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.