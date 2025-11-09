J&K Police Conducts Raids In Kashmir To Probe Social Media Misuse
Raids were carried out in multiple districts of Kashmir to probe the misuse of social media for "anti-national" activities.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police's Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing on Sunday morning raided multiple places in Kashmir over the misuse of social media for anti-national activities.
Official sources said that CIK teams fanned out in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kulgam districts and searched several residential houses and seized gadgets to investigate social media being allegedly used for spreading hateful and anti-national activities.
The CIK teams were assisted by police officials from respective stations to strengthen their cover and raids. Sources said digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were seized during searches that will be sent for forensic analysis for further investigation.
While reports claimed that some suspected individuals have been detained for questioning, the official confirmation of the same was awaited. The raids came a day after the police launched a major crackdown against overground workers aiding terror handlers operating out of Pakistan to disrupt the coordination between them.
The cordon and search operations were carried out across Kashmir to target networks associated with handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, police said.
Anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway at dozens of places
Meanwhile, J&K Police extended the ongoing crackdown against terror operatives to different areas across Jammu, targeting local terrorists operating from Pakistan and their overground workers (OGWs), officials said.
A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kathua and Rajouri districts. On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu. The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.
Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.
The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals, and tightening security around vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.
During the operations, he said houses of relatives and known associates of active J&K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and OGWs were put to search. The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported, the spokesman said.
He said the drives were conducted by joint teams of the police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district.
The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public, the spokesperson said. He said such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.
Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens, the spokesperson said, requesting the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas. He assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.
Similar searches were also going on in Kathua and Rajouri districts, the officials said.
