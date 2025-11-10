Kashmir Doctor's Disclosure Leads To 360 KG 'Ammonium Nitrate', Arms Recovery In Faridabad
Faridabad Police Commissioner said one accused, Dr Muzammil, who used to teach at a university, was nabbed after which raids were carried out on Sunday.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST
Faridabad: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, in a joint operation, have recovered over 300 kg of inflammable material, which the police suspect could be ammonium nitrate, and an AK assault rifle, from a house in Faridabad, based on the inputs provided by a Kashmiri doctor who is being interrogated after his arrest last week.
Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar, in a press conference another accused, Dr Muzammil, was also nabbed during the anti-terror operation.
"For the last few days, Faridabad Police and J&K Police are carrying out a joint operation for the last few days. Under this operation, our teams arrested an accused Dr Muzamil. Yesterday, we carried out raids at several places during which we recovered 360 kg of inflammable material, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. I want to make it clear that it is not RDX. The operation is still underway," he said.
The recoveries also included several other times that could be used in terror activity, including around 20 timers, timers with batteries and other such stuff. We have also recovered one assault rifle with three magazines and 83 live rounds, and one pistol and eight live rounds," the Police Commissioner said.
Dr Muzamil, he said, was working in Al-Falah University in Dhouj, Faridabad. Police sources told ETV Bharat on Monday that the chemicals were found in 14 separate bags in a room in the Dhauj area. The room had been rented by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who was arrested last week. They said the doctor did not live at the place and had only rented the room to store his belongings.