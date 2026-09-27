Jammu Kashmir Police Nabs Long-Absconding Accused In Kashmiri Pandit Land Fraud Cases
Accused Soom Nath Koul, a resident of Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, was presently residing at Janipur, Jammu.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has arrested a man who was absconding for a long time in several cases of fraud and forgery involving Kashmiri Pandits' land.
The accused, identified as Soom Nath Koul, son of Kalash Nath Koul, a resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, and presently residing at Janipur, Jammu, was arrested in compliance with orders of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, the EOW said.
It said that Koul was absconding for several years despite being accused in five cases of allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell.
Complying with the orders of the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, the EOW said it set up a special team to execute the orders.
"The team, after sustained efforts and following due procedure, succeeded in tracing and apprehending the accused. The accused had remained absconding for several years. During this period, Hue and Cry Notices were issued and published from time to time with the objective of tracing and identifying the accused. Despite sustained efforts to locate him, the accused allegedly continued to evade detection and was reportedly using different identities," the EOW spokesperson said in a statement.
"A total of five cases have been registered against him, pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell. In one of the cases, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in absentia under Section 512 CrPC," it said.
During the course of investigation, it emerged that the accused allegedly induced individuals to purchase land by representing himself under different identities, including Soom Nath Koul, Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar, and cheated them in connection with land transactions.
"The investigation has further revealed allegations of fraud involving crores of rupees, committed in connivance with other accused persons. Pertinently, during the course of the investigation, one Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, resident of Jawalapora, Samson, Budgam, was arrested last week. He was found to be involved in the same case," EOW said.
The latest arrest, it said, forms part of the ongoing investigation into the above-mentioned cases.
"Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete extent of the alleged financial fraud, the land transactions involved, and the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences," it said.
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