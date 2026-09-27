ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Nabs Long-Absconding Accused In Kashmiri Pandit Land Fraud Cases

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has arrested a man who was absconding for a long time in several cases of fraud and forgery involving Kashmiri Pandits' land.

The accused, identified as Soom Nath Koul, son of Kalash Nath Koul, a resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, and presently residing at Janipur, Jammu, was arrested in compliance with orders of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, the EOW said.

It said that Koul was absconding for several years despite being accused in five cases of allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell.

Complying with the orders of the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, the EOW said it set up a special team to execute the orders.

"The team, after sustained efforts and following due procedure, succeeded in tracing and apprehending the accused. The accused had remained absconding for several years. During this period, Hue and Cry Notices were issued and published from time to time with the objective of tracing and identifying the accused. Despite sustained efforts to locate him, the accused allegedly continued to evade detection and was reportedly using different identities," the EOW spokesperson said in a statement.