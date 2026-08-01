ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Crack Murder Case In Six Hours, Mother-Son Duo Arrested

Police solve blind murder case in Srinagar within six hours and arrest a woman and her son. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they solved a blind murder case within six hours by arresting a woman and her son for allegedly killing a man over a financial dispute and dumping his body in a canal to conceal the crime.

According to a Srinagar police spokesperson, the investigation began on July 30 after Khanyar police station in Srinagar received information about an unidentified body wrapped in gunny bags lying in the Babademb Canal beneath Baba Dawood Khakhi Bridge in the old city. Police registered FIR No. 49/2026 under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and immediately started an investigation.

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of senior officers to identify the victim and trace those responsible, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Haleema Bano and her son, Moomin Ahmad, originally from Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kalantpora in Hawal, Srinagar.

The accused were residing as tenants in Mughal Mohalla in Srinagar's Rainawari area, the spokesperson said. Police said the suspects fled Srinagar after the alleged murder to evade arrest.