Jammu Kashmir Police Crack Murder Case In Six Hours, Mother-Son Duo Arrested
Police said the suspects fled Srinagar after the alleged murder to evade arrest
Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they solved a blind murder case within six hours by arresting a woman and her son for allegedly killing a man over a financial dispute and dumping his body in a canal to conceal the crime.
According to a Srinagar police spokesperson, the investigation began on July 30 after Khanyar police station in Srinagar received information about an unidentified body wrapped in gunny bags lying in the Babademb Canal beneath Baba Dawood Khakhi Bridge in the old city. Police registered FIR No. 49/2026 under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and immediately started an investigation.
Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of senior officers to identify the victim and trace those responsible, the spokesperson said.
During the investigation, police identified the accused as Haleema Bano and her son, Moomin Ahmad, originally from Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kalantpora in Hawal, Srinagar.
The accused were residing as tenants in Mughal Mohalla in Srinagar's Rainawari area, the spokesperson said. Police said the suspects fled Srinagar after the alleged murder to evade arrest.
Working on multiple leads, police tracked their movement and apprehended both from Lolab in Kupwara district within six hours of the body's recovery, according to the spokesperson.
The investigation revealed that Bhat was allegedly murdered inside the rented accommodation occupied by the accused after a dispute over money, the police spokesperson said.
Police said the accused later wrapped the body in gunny bags and dumped it in the Babademb Canal while attempting to conceal the crime and destroy evidence. Officials said several incriminating articles linked to the alleged murder have been recovered during the investigation.
The spokesperson said the investigation is continuing to determine whether any other person was involved in the crime and to complete all legal formalities. Police described the case as a blind murder investigation because the victim's identity was initially unknown when the body was recovered.
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