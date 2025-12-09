Jammu Kashmir Police Constable Torture Case: Court Rejects Bail To DySP, Seven Cops
The accused were arrested by the CBI earlier this year for the alleged torture of the constable at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Kupwara.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Srinagar: A court in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has dismissed the bail applications of eight police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the alleged custodial torture of a fellow policeman in 2023.
In a detailed order, the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara held that the accused officers had failed to demonstrate any “substantial change in circumstances” since their earlier plea for bail was rejected.
“The applicants, both at the time of rejection of their earlier bail application and today, stand on the same pedestal, and therefore no substantial change in circumstances can be said to have occurred,” the court observed, noting that the case has only recently been committed for trial.
Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas wrote that the question of sanction, raised by the defense as a key legal issue, would be examined at the stage of framing of charges. Until then, he said, no new development had emerged to warrant reconsideration of bail.
The accused officers had argued that the dropping of attempt-to-murder charges amounted to a material change in circumstances. The court disagreed.
The judge also rejected their plea for default bail, holding that the timely filing of the chargesheet foreclosed that claim. “Once the challan is presented before the competent court within the statutory period, the question of default bail does not arise at all,” the order stated.
The eight policemen were arrested after the CBI, acting on Supreme Court directions, registered a case into the alleged illegal detention and torture of Constable Khursheed Ahmed Chowhan at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Kupwara in February 2023. The agency filed its FIR in July 2025 and later submitted a chargesheet against the officers.
