Jammu Kashmir Police Constable Torture Case: Court Rejects Bail To DySP, Seven Cops

Srinagar: A court in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has dismissed the bail applications of eight police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the alleged custodial torture of a fellow policeman in 2023.

In a detailed order, the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara held that the accused officers had failed to demonstrate any “substantial change in circumstances” since their earlier plea for bail was rejected.

“The applicants, both at the time of rejection of their earlier bail application and today, stand on the same pedestal, and therefore no substantial change in circumstances can be said to have occurred,” the court observed, noting that the case has only recently been committed for trial.

Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas wrote that the question of sanction, raised by the defense as a key legal issue, would be examined at the stage of framing of charges. Until then, he said, no new development had emerged to warrant reconsideration of bail.