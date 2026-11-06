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J&K Police Conducts Raids In Pulawama, Anantnag In UAPA Case

The raids were conducted in Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir in connection with an FIR registered at the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir police station.

J&K Police Conducts Raids In Pulawama, Anantnag In UAPA Case
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By PTI

Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: The counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Valley in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir in connection with an FIR registered under IPC and UAPA sections at the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir police station in Srinagar, they said.

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JAMMU KASHMIR POLICE
KASHMIR UAPA RAID

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