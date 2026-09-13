ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police's CIK Conducts Anti-Terror Raids In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police’ Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday carried out search operations in a terror related case at multiple residential locations in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of the Valley.

Official sources said that the CIK teams conducted a search in Naidgam village of Shopian area of Shopian and Ladgoo Rambhama of Kulgam district. They said that residential houses were searched during the operation.

An official said the searches were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and are linked to a probe into a terror case. The officials didn't reveal more details about the searches as the operation was going on.

The raids by the CIK come a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case.