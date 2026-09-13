Jammu Kashmir Police's CIK Conducts Anti-Terror Raids In Kashmir
The raids were conducted in the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Kulgam in connection with a terror case according to officials.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police’ Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday carried out search operations in a terror related case at multiple residential locations in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of the Valley.
Official sources said that the CIK teams conducted a search in Naidgam village of Shopian area of Shopian and Ladgoo Rambhama of Kulgam district. They said that residential houses were searched during the operation.
An official said the searches were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and are linked to a probe into a terror case. The officials didn't reveal more details about the searches as the operation was going on.
The raids by the CIK come a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case.
According to officials, the raids were carried out at several locations in Kulgam and Bandipora districts, and in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. The NIA teams carried out searches at several residential houses in connection with its ongoing investigation in case RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU, officials said.
Security agencies have intensified anti-terror operations in recent weeks. Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Sujit Kumar recently reviewed the security in districts of Kulgam and Shopian in south Kashmir and stressed robust intelligence generation, close inter-agency coordination and swift decisive response to neutralize emerging challenges.
Kumar directed the SSPs and other officials to maintain sustained pressure on the terror ecosystem and zero tolerance against elements inimical to peace.
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