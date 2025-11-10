J&K Police Busts 'White Collar' Terror Module: 2 Doctors Among 7 Arrested; 2,900 KG IED Material Recovered
Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate terror module of JeM and AGuH outfits and arrested seven persons, including two doctors.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it has arrested two Kashmiri doctors among seven operatives and recovered a massive 2,900 kg haul of arms and explosives, busting an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits.
The group was allegedly linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), the J&K Police spokesperson said in a statement from Srinagar. Two doctors, including one in Faridabad, from whom arms and ammunition were recovered earlier, were also among the arrested.
The recoveries include a Chinese Star Pistol with ammunition, a Beretta Pistol with ammunition, an AK 56 Rifle with ammunition, an AK Krinkov Rifle with ammunition, 2,900 KG of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers and metal sheets, the spokesperson said.
The massive breakthrough came during the investigation into the posters of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) threatening police and security forces were spotted in Srinagar’s Nowgam on October 10.
Giving details of the case, the spokesperson said on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam area of the city, threatening and intimidating police and security forces.
Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam and an investigation was taken up.
"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the spokesperson said.
He said the group has been using encrypted channels, for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. "Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," he added.
During the course of investigation, seven accused were arrested including Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar; Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal; Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama; and Dr Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam.
Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his rented accommodation in Faridabad. Ganaie is a teacher at Al Falah University.
Earlier today, Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit JeM in Srinagar.
The police spokesperson in Srinagar said the role of a few more individuals has surfaced who will be traced and apprehended. He said that during the ongoing investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations by J&K Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian districts.
Similarly, J&K Police also conducted searches at Faridabad, in tandem with Haryana Police and at Saharanpur, with the UP Police, he added. The investigation, so far, has led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, arms/ammunition and IED making material. Financial investigation, regarding the flow of funds, is on and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously, the spokesperson said.
