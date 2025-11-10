ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Busts 'White Collar' Terror Module: 2 Doctors Among 7 Arrested; 2,900 KG IED Material Recovered

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat along with security personnel | File ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it has arrested two Kashmiri doctors among seven operatives and recovered a massive 2,900 kg haul of arms and explosives, busting an inter-state and transnational terror module linked with banned terror outfits.

The group was allegedly linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), the J&K Police spokesperson said in a statement from Srinagar. Two doctors, including one in Faridabad, from whom arms and ammunition were recovered earlier, were also among the arrested.

The recoveries include a Chinese Star Pistol with ammunition, a Beretta Pistol with ammunition, an AK 56 Rifle with ammunition, an AK Krinkov Rifle with ammunition, 2,900 KG of IED-making material, including explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers and metal sheets, the spokesperson said.

The massive breakthrough came during the investigation into the posters of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) threatening police and security forces were spotted in Srinagar’s Nowgam on October 10.

Giving details of the case, the spokesperson said on October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam area of the city, threatening and intimidating police and security forces.

Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substance Act, and Arms Act at Police Station Nowgam and an investigation was taken up.

"The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the spokesperson said.