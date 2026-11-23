72 Hours, Rs 6.27 Crore Assets Seized: Inside Jammu Kashmir Police’s Big Strike Against Drug Networks In Anantnag
Jammu Kashmir Police attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.27 crore belonging to three suspected drug traffickers in Anantnag district over three days, reports Mir Ishfaq
Published : November 23, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable properties worth nearly Rs 6.27 crore belonging to three suspected drug smugglers over the past three days. The action was part of an intensified crackdown against narcotics networks in the Anantnag district.
Officials said a team from the Bijbehara Police Station seized a commercial shopping complex valued at Rs 1.1 crore on Monday. The property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Alai, a resident of Mela Hara in Shopian district, who is involved in multiple narcotics cases.
"The two-story concrete structure is located along National Highway 44 at Hamza Pura in Bijbehara and comprises five shops and five rooms. The attachment was executed during a financial investigation linked to a 2025 case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” police said.
On November 22, Mattan police attached properties worth about Rs 4.17 crore owned by Ashfaq Ahmed Mir of Seer Hamdan. The seized assets include a residential house, eight shops, five rooms, a fire service shed and washrooms. Police said that Mir had been implicated in at least three drug-related cases dating back to 2013.
Earlier, on November 21 (Saturday), Anantnag police attached a two-story house and two marlas of land in the town belonging to Fardeen Ahmed Khan of Qazi Mohalla. The property was valued at roughly Rs 1 crore, with Khan facing multiple narcotics charges registered earlier this year.
"The consecutive seizures were aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug syndicates and recovering assets acquired through illegal proceeds," officials said.
"Financial probes and property attachments against narcotics offenders will continue as part of broader efforts to curb drug trafficking in the district," they said.