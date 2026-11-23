ETV Bharat / state

72 Hours, Rs 6.27 Crore Assets Seized: Inside Jammu Kashmir Police’s Big Strike Against Drug Networks In Anantnag

A team of J&K Police in Anantnag during seizure of properties of drug peddlers ( ETV Bharat )

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable properties worth nearly Rs 6.27 crore belonging to three suspected drug smugglers over the past three days. The action was part of an intensified crackdown against narcotics networks in the Anantnag district.

Officials said a team from the Bijbehara Police Station seized a commercial shopping complex valued at Rs 1.1 crore on Monday. The property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Alai, a resident of Mela Hara in Shopian district, who is involved in multiple narcotics cases.

"The two-story concrete structure is located along National Highway 44 at Hamza Pura in Bijbehara and comprises five shops and five rooms. The attachment was executed during a financial investigation linked to a 2025 case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” police said. On November 22, Mattan police attached properties worth about Rs 4.17 crore owned by Ashfaq Ahmed Mir of Seer Hamdan. The seized assets include a residential house, eight shops, five rooms, a fire service shed and washrooms. Police said that Mir had been implicated in at least three drug-related cases dating back to 2013.