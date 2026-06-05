Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Uttarakhand College Teacher In Hawala Network Case
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a college teacher in Uttarakhand for allegedly taking money from a group linked with ISI to foment trouble.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Haridwar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a college teacher in Uttarakhand in a Hawala network case.
The accused teacher has been identified as Pooja from Haridwar. She and her friend Sonam would allegedly take money from a group linked with ISI to foment trouble across the country.
Earlier on Sunday, a police team from the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir landed in Uttarakhand and, along with the local police, conducted a raid in a village under the Piran Kaliyar police station area near Roorkee. During the raid, police arrested Sonam, who gave the name of her friend, Pooja, for being part of an ISI-backed hawala network.
Haridwar SP (rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said that the accused Pooja was teaching students at a college. "Sonam had come into contact with Pooja during teaching, and their friendship deepened before they started working for ISI," said Suyal.
According to police, the duo, in league with some youth from Jammu and Kashmir, received money through various channels from Pakistan for anti-India activities.
During the investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to several bank accounts, and the "suspicious transactions" ran into several crores.
The cash deposits were made in the bank account of Sonam, who would later transfer the funds to 20 to 25 other accounts, police said.
The arrest of two women came after police detained a man in Kathua district for his links to Pakistan, who, during interrogation, revealed the name of Sonam as his associate. Subsequent interrogation of the woman revealed her connections with some other youth from whom she procured ATM cards, SIM cards, and bank passbooks via parcel to run the network.
The police investigation also revealed that Sonam received a fixed commission for every online transaction and had transferred Rs 20 lakh to various accounts using UPI, ATMs, and bank channels and earned a commission of Rs 2 lakh.
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