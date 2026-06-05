ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Uttarakhand College Teacher In Hawala Network Case

Haridwar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a college teacher in Uttarakhand in a Hawala network case.

The accused teacher has been identified as Pooja from Haridwar. She and her friend Sonam would allegedly take money from a group linked with ISI to foment trouble across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, a police team from the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir landed in Uttarakhand and, along with the local police, conducted a raid in a village under the Piran Kaliyar police station area near Roorkee. During the raid, police arrested Sonam, who gave the name of her friend, Pooja, for being part of an ISI-backed hawala network.

Haridwar SP (rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal said that the accused Pooja was teaching students at a college. "Sonam had come into contact with Pooja during teaching, and their friendship deepened before they started working for ISI," said Suyal.

According to police, the duo, in league with some youth from Jammu and Kashmir, received money through various channels from Pakistan for anti-India activities.