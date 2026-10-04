Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Political Activist, Advocate In Fake Recruitment Case
One of the accused claimed to be chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Front while the second is said to have contested parliamentary elections in 2024.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police said it has arrested a politician and an advocate in central Kashmir for alleged recruitment of special police officers (SPOs) by issuing fake letters signed by Union Home Secretary and Director General of Police of the Union Territory.
Police identified the accused Jehangir Ahmad Dar who is a lawyer, and Firdous Nabi, who claims to be the chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Front (JKPF). Both arrested are residents of Beerwah area of Budgam district. Nabi is reported to have contested elections, including parliamentary elections in 2024.
“A key piece of evidence seized during the probe includes a forged official communication bearing fake Ministry of Home Affairs stamps, purportedly issued under the name of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat,” police said.
The fake letters sought appointment of ten youths hailing from various villages in Budgam as Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the police.
Police have registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against the accused and began further investigation as more complaints regarding fake job placements in the private sector, fake welfare subsidies are pouring in. “More arrests are expected in the case as the probe expands,” officials said.
The arrests come three days after Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they busted an interstate narcotics module spanning multiple states by arresting eight persons and seizing a large tranche of cash, gold, a firearm and a large consignment of banned narcotics.
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