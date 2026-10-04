ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Police Arrest Political Activist, Advocate In Fake Recruitment Case

Representational image ( IANS )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police said it has arrested a politician and an advocate in central Kashmir for alleged recruitment of special police officers (SPOs) by issuing fake letters signed by Union Home Secretary and Director General of Police of the Union Territory.

Police identified the accused Jehangir Ahmad Dar who is a lawyer, and Firdous Nabi, who claims to be the chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Front (JKPF). Both arrested are residents of Beerwah area of Budgam district. Nabi is reported to have contested elections, including parliamentary elections in 2024. “A key piece of evidence seized during the probe includes a forged official communication bearing fake Ministry of Home Affairs stamps, purportedly issued under the name of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat,” police said.