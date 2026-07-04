J&K: PDP Flags Staff Shortage, Poor Facilities At Jammu Hospital; Warns of Protest
The PDP has urged Health Minister Sakeena Itoo to fill vacant doctor posts, threatens to gherao Health Directorate and lock OPD if demands remain unmet.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday raised concerns over what it termed deteriorating healthcare facilities at Gandhinagar Hospital in Jammu, and urged J&K health minister, Sakeena Itoo, to address the shortage of doctors and improve patient care.
Addressing a press conference here, PDP spokesman Varinder Singh Sonu said that Gandhinagar Hospital is one of Jammu city's key tertiary care facilities after the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, but patients are suffering here due to shortage of medical specialists.
"There is only one surgeon who performs procedures round the clock. He tries his best to help people in need, but it is not humanly possible to perform surgeries all the time. Patients are given dates nearly a year later even for routine gallbladder operations. If someone dies during this period, who will be responsible?" the PDP spokesman said.
He said that hospital authorities are not running the air conditioners in this scorching heat making patients suffer. "I am asking the health minister Sakeena Itoo why she is not taking any action and sending specialist doctors to Gandhinagar hospital. If the government is facing a shortage of doctors, why not appoint new doctors? If they have doctors available, then the government should transfer doctors to this hospital," Sonu said.
The PDP spokesman threatened to gherao the Directorate of Health Services Jammu if the government continues to ignore the situation and doesn't appoint doctors in Gandhinagar hospital. "We will also lock the OPD services in the hospital till the government wakes up from the slumber," the PDP spokesman added.
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