ETV Bharat / state

J&K: PDP Flags Staff Shortage, Poor Facilities At Jammu Hospital; Warns of Protest

The PDP has urged Health Minister Sakeena Itoo to fill vacant doctor posts, threatens to gherao Health Directorate and lock OPD if demands remain unmet.

Peoples Democratic Party workers hold protest in Jammu.
Peoples Democratic Party workers hold protest in Jammu. (ANI photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday raised concerns over what it termed deteriorating healthcare facilities at Gandhinagar Hospital in Jammu, and urged J&K health minister, Sakeena Itoo, to address the shortage of doctors and improve patient care.

Addressing a press conference here, PDP spokesman Varinder Singh Sonu said that Gandhinagar Hospital is one of Jammu city's key tertiary care facilities after the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, but patients are suffering here due to shortage of medical specialists.

"There is only one surgeon who performs procedures round the clock. He tries his best to help people in need, but it is not humanly possible to perform surgeries all the time. Patients are given dates nearly a year later even for routine gallbladder operations. If someone dies during this period, who will be responsible?" the PDP spokesman said.

He said that hospital authorities are not running the air conditioners in this scorching heat making patients suffer. "I am asking the health minister Sakeena Itoo why she is not taking any action and sending specialist doctors to Gandhinagar hospital. If the government is facing a shortage of doctors, why not appoint new doctors? If they have doctors available, then the government should transfer doctors to this hospital," Sonu said.

The PDP spokesman threatened to gherao the Directorate of Health Services Jammu if the government continues to ignore the situation and doesn't appoint doctors in Gandhinagar hospital. "We will also lock the OPD services in the hospital till the government wakes up from the slumber," the PDP spokesman added.

Also Read

Jammu Kashmir Govt Defends Job Outsourcing After Facing Criticism From PDP

TAGGED:

PDP PROTESTS HEALTHCARE CRISIS
DOCTOR SHORTAGES IN JAMMU
GANDHINAGAR HOSPITAL STAFF CRUNCH
GANDHINAGAR HOSPITAL STAFF SHORTAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.