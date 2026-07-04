ETV Bharat / state

J&K: PDP Flags Staff Shortage, Poor Facilities At Jammu Hospital; Warns of Protest

Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday raised concerns over what it termed deteriorating healthcare facilities at Gandhinagar Hospital in Jammu, and urged J&K health minister, Sakeena Itoo, to address the shortage of doctors and improve patient care.

Addressing a press conference here, PDP spokesman Varinder Singh Sonu said that Gandhinagar Hospital is one of Jammu city's key tertiary care facilities after the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, but patients are suffering here due to shortage of medical specialists.

"There is only one surgeon who performs procedures round the clock. He tries his best to help people in need, but it is not humanly possible to perform surgeries all the time. Patients are given dates nearly a year later even for routine gallbladder operations. If someone dies during this period, who will be responsible?" the PDP spokesman said.