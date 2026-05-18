Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Leaders Accuse Legislators Of Undermining Gram Sabhas Plans
The meddling of Jammu and Kashmir legislators in Panchayat Raj plans sparks conflict, undermining grassroots democracy and triggering protests from former panchayat leaders.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Srinagar: The “meddling” of Jammu and Kashmir legislators in village development planning under the Panchayat Raj system has sparked accusations of “undermining” grassroots democracy in the union territory. Former panchayat leaders have alleged the government was overriding gram sabha-approved projects funded through Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI) and the Block Development Council (BDC).
According to the Panchayati Raj system, a gram sabha is an assembly of all registered voters in rural areas in which villagers have a say in local governance by framing and approving developmental plans, such as drainage, bridges, lanes, and local infrastructure for execution.
Jammu and Kashmir has 4,192 panchayats (sarpanch constituencies), and each panchayat is entitled to an annual fund of Rs 23 lakhs. Officials, however, told ETV Bharat that this year the funds have been slashed to Rs 15 lakh per panchayat.
Several legislators, who spoke to ETV, confirmed that they “recommended” work plans in their constituencies under the PRI grants. “We recommended several works based on the feedback from our workers. "We did it as public representatives, not to interfere with or change plans," the MLAs said.
This “interference” has left block officials in anger, as they argue that the people who participated in the gram sabhas are now lodging protests in their offices. The anger has spilt over to the former panchayat members who are planning a campaign against the legislators.
Shafiq Mir, former sarpanch from the Rajouri district and chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), said that the elected government issued an order through the finance department that ensured the participation of MLAs in framing the developmental plans of the district under the CAPEX budget.
Mir was referring to the order issued by the Director General Budget of the Finance Department on April 1, which said that all the District Development Commissioners shall “furnish the District Plans (project/work/activity wise) in consultation with the Hon'ble MLAs by or before 21st of April 2026. District Development Commissioners should ensure that all activities / works are selected after due consultations with elected public representatives.”
Mir told ETV Bharat that the former panchayat members will “soon” launch a campaign against the elected government and the legislators for “undermining” the Panchayat Raj system and “interfering” in gram sabha plans.
Anil Sharma, a former sarpanch from the Udhampur district of the Jammu region, told ETV Bharat that the Panchayati Raj Act does not allow interference by legislators in the work plans. “Gram Sabhas and PRI funds are completely meant for public participation, while MLAs have their own constituency development fund (CDF). However, the present MLAs from the government and the opposition are in a nexus and have altered all Gram Sabha plans as per their workers’ choice, thus defeating the purpose of the Panchayat Raj system,” Sharma said.
Ghulam Mohiuddin Sofi, a former Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman from Baramulla district, said the legislators have “completely altered works plans not only of gram sabhas but also for the BDC funds. “Each BDC is allotted Rs 25 lakhs for framing an annual plan in a block. In the absence of the elected BDCs, BDOs in 286 blocks are authorised to spend these funds. However, the MLAs are now interfering with this fund, too,” Sofi said.
The elected government led by the National Conference (NC) is defending the legislators for “interfering” in the gram sabhas' plans. “MLAs are public representatives, while Gram Sabha is a procedure under participatory democracy. The MLAs ensure that public works are given priority, while in gram sabhas individuals can influence block officials for personal works,” said Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javaid Ahmad Dar.
Also Read