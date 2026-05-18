ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Leaders Accuse Legislators Of Undermining Gram Sabhas Plans

Srinagar: The “meddling” of Jammu and Kashmir legislators in village development planning under the Panchayat Raj system has sparked accusations of “undermining” grassroots democracy in the union territory. Former panchayat leaders have alleged the government was overriding gram sabha-approved projects funded through Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI) and the Block Development Council (BDC).

According to the Panchayati Raj system, a gram sabha is an assembly of all registered voters in rural areas in which villagers have a say in local governance by framing and approving developmental plans, such as drainage, bridges, lanes, and local infrastructure for execution.

Jammu and Kashmir has 4,192 panchayats (sarpanch constituencies), and each panchayat is entitled to an annual fund of Rs 23 lakhs. Officials, however, told ETV Bharat that this year the funds have been slashed to Rs 15 lakh per panchayat.

Several legislators, who spoke to ETV, confirmed that they “recommended” work plans in their constituencies under the PRI grants. “We recommended several works based on the feedback from our workers. "We did it as public representatives, not to interfere with or change plans," the MLAs said.

This “interference” has left block officials in anger, as they argue that the people who participated in the gram sabhas are now lodging protests in their offices. The anger has spilt over to the former panchayat members who are planning a campaign against the legislators.

Shafiq Mir, former sarpanch from the Rajouri district and chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), said that the elected government issued an order through the finance department that ensured the participation of MLAs in framing the developmental plans of the district under the CAPEX budget.