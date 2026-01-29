ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Opposition Parties Gear Up To Corner Ruling NC In Upcoming Budget Session

Srinagar: As the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly nears, the opposition political parties in the union territory are gearing up to corner the government in the legislature on governance issues and its manifesto which the ruling party had promised to implement after its win in the elections.

The second budget session of the UT assembly is scheduled to be held from February 2 to April 4 in 27 sittings in Jammu. The first budget session was held in Jammu when the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget in the house. Lieutenant Governor of the UT, Manoj Sinha, will address the assembly on February 2. His address was discussed by the cabinet on January 22.

Opposition parties in the legislature said that they will raise issues of public interest and non-implementation of the ruling party’s election manifesto in which it has promised dozens of public welfare issues.

The main opposition party in the legislative assembly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to corner the ruling party about the issues of regularisation of daily wagers, flood reconstruction, establishment of proposed National Law University for Jammu and other basic governance issues. “We will be holding a Legislative Party meeting within two days under the Leader of Opposition and will discuss the strategy concerning the government,” BJP legislator R S Pathania told ETV Bharat.