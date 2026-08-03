ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Oppn Parties PDP, Apni Party Gear Up For Protests On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Srinagar: Kashmir-based opposition parties are planning to hold protests on August 5, the seventh anniversary of Article 370 and 35 A abrogation, while the ruling party National Conference is yet to decide its programme for the day.

Two opposition parties, Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled protests in the Valley. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has announced peaceful protests on August 5 in all districts of the union territory on the seventh anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government abrogated Article 370 and 35 A which granted special status and state subject rights, respectively, to Jammu and Kashmir and its domiciles, on August 5, 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also downgraded and divided into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The UT is now administered by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020 under which police, law and order and bureaucracy are governed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

PDP leaders said they are mobilizing workers and activists across the UT to hold the protest, although they are uncertain whether the administration will permit the demonstrations. “August 5, 2019 is the black day for us. We will protest to seek our rights and identity that were snatched by the BJP-led government seven years ago from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. These rights were snatched from all the people of the erstwhile state,” PDP leader Advocate Sheikh Nasir said.