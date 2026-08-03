Jammu Kashmir Oppn Parties PDP, Apni Party Gear Up For Protests On Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary
The proposed protest comes after the ruling NC staged a protest to demand restoration of statehood to the union territory.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST|
Updated : August 3, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir-based opposition parties are planning to hold protests on August 5, the seventh anniversary of Article 370 and 35 A abrogation, while the ruling party National Conference is yet to decide its programme for the day.
Two opposition parties, Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled protests in the Valley. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has announced peaceful protests on August 5 in all districts of the union territory on the seventh anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government abrogated Article 370 and 35 A which granted special status and state subject rights, respectively, to Jammu and Kashmir and its domiciles, on August 5, 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also downgraded and divided into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The UT is now administered by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020 under which police, law and order and bureaucracy are governed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
PDP leaders said they are mobilizing workers and activists across the UT to hold the protest, although they are uncertain whether the administration will permit the demonstrations. “August 5, 2019 is the black day for us. We will protest to seek our rights and identity that were snatched by the BJP-led government seven years ago from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. These rights were snatched from all the people of the erstwhile state,” PDP leader Advocate Sheikh Nasir said.
Apni Party's Provincial President for Kashmir, Ashraf Mir said that the party will hold JK-wide protests on August 5. “We will demand restoration of statehood and special status was taken away from us on this black day seven years ago,” Mir said.
The ruling party, NC, chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that the party is yet to decide its program. “August 5 remains the darkest day for Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference demanding restoration of statehood with special status will always be a priority,” Sadiq said, adding that the party held a protest on July 20 in New Delhi demanding restoration of constitutional rights and identity. “We had urged the parties in Kashmir to join our protest in New Delhi but they chose politics over seeking rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, taking a dig at the PDP, Apni Party who were invited by the NC to join the July 20 protest.
NC’s leadership including its president Farooq Abdullah, chief minister Omar Abdullah and all legislators held a protest in New Delhi on July 20 for restoration of statehood.
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