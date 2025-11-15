ETV Bharat / state

After Massive Explosion At J&K Police Station Kills 9, DGP Calls Incident ‘Accidental’

"During investigations into the terror module case (FIR 162/2025) at Police Station Nowgam, a huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals, and reagents were recovered from Faridabad on November 9-10," the DGP said.

Addressing the media this morning at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, he said that any other speculation about the cause of the accident is unnecessary. Nine people were killed and over two dozen were wounded after a massive explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

Srinagar: In his first reaction to the massive blast at Nowgam Police Station that killed nine, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Saturday called the explosion ‘accidental’.

He further said that samples were to be readied following the prescribed procedure for further forensic and chemical examination. "On account of voluminous recovery, the procedure was underway for the last two days by the FSL team. Due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the sampling process and handling were being done with extreme caution by the FSL team. But unfortunately, an accidental explosion took place at 11:20 pm on Friday. Any other speculation into the cause of the accident is unnecessary," Prabhat added.

The top cop also identified the deceased as three officials of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, one police official from the State Investigation Agency, two photographers from the Police's Crime Department, two revenue officials, and a civilian tailor. In a hurriedly called presser, Prabhat said that the police station has been severely damaged, and the adjacent buildings too have been affected.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has also deemed all other speculation about the accident's cause as unnecessary. In a press briefing in New Delhi, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the cause of the incident is being investigated, and any other speculation into the cause of the blast was unnecessary.

He said a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals was recovered during a probe into a terror module and kept securely in an open area in the premises of Nowgam police station. "The cause of the accident is being investigated. However, any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary," the joint secretary said.