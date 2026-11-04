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Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away

Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away ( X@ahsanpardesi )

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, died here after prolonged illness, family sources said on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old NC leader passed away on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and son Ahsan Pardesi, who is the current NC MLA from Lal Chowk constituency, and four daughters.

"I humbly request all relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember my beloved father in their prayers and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon our bereaved family," Ahsan said in a post on X this morning. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of the senior party leader.