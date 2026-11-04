Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of the senior party leader.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, died here after prolonged illness, family sources said on Wednesday.
The 88-year-old NC leader passed away on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and son Ahsan Pardesi, who is the current NC MLA from Lal Chowk constituency, and four daughters.
"I humbly request all relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember my beloved father in their prayers and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon our bereaved family," Ahsan said in a post on X this morning.
إِنَّا لِلّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un With profound grief and heavy heart this is to inform all of the sad demise of my beloved father, Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, EX - MLC & retd joint Financial commissioner has left for his heavenly abode. He will be laid to rest at our ancestral graveyard at Syed Kabir Sahib, Batwara, Srinagar. Nimaz e jinazah will be held at 11 am Eid gah park batwara ( Wednesday 4th November) I humbly request all relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember my beloved father in their prayers and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon our bereaved family. Ameen Ya Rabbal Alameen.— Ahsan Pardesi (@ahsanpardesi) November 3, 2026
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of the senior party leader.
"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Sending my heartfelt condolences to my colleague @ahsanpardesi on the sad demise of his father Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Sb. Pardesi Sb, a former member of the Legislative Council & senior leader of @JKNC_ passed away late last night. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat & give the family strength at this difficult time. Allah taala magfirat farmaye," Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X.
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Sending my heartfelt condolences to my colleague @ahsanpardesi on the sad demise of his father Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Sb. Pardesi Sb, a former member of the Legislative Council & senior leader of @JKNC_ passed away late last night. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat & give the family strength at this difficult time. Allah taala magfirat farmaye.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 4, 2026
The funeral prayers for the departed leader would be held at 11 am, and he would be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Batwara area of the city here, they added.
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