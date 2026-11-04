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Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of the senior party leader.

Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away
Senior J&K National Conference Leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Passes Away (X@ahsanpardesi)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST

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Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, died here after prolonged illness, family sources said on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old NC leader passed away on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and son Ahsan Pardesi, who is the current NC MLA from Lal Chowk constituency, and four daughters.

"I humbly request all relatives, friends and well-wishers to remember my beloved father in their prayers and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and strength upon our bereaved family," Ahsan said in a post on X this morning.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of the senior party leader.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Sending my heartfelt condolences to my colleague @ahsanpardesi on the sad demise of his father Ghulam Qadir Pardesi Sb. Pardesi Sb, a former member of the Legislative Council & senior leader of @JKNC_ passed away late last night. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat & give the family strength at this difficult time. Allah taala magfirat farmaye," Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X.

The funeral prayers for the departed leader would be held at 11 am, and he would be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Batwara area of the city here, they added.

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TAGGED:

GHULAM QADIR PARDESI DEATH
JK NC LEADER DEATH
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
JAMMU KASHMIR NEWS

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