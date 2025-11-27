Jammu Kashmir: National Conference's Crucial Meeting Underway, Estranged MP Aga Ruhullah Gives It A Miss
Ruhullah is a permanent member of the NC working committee. In the last meeting, he walked out after a clash with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Srinagar: A crucial two-day meeting of the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is underway here today with the focus on the defeat in recent bypolls, governance, and to chalk out the party's future strategy.
The party's estranged Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, is not participating in the key meeting despite being a permanent member of the working committee led by party president Farooq Abdullah. In the previous working committee meeting held in May, he walked out after a clash with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Led by the senior Abdullah, the meeting began at 11 am at Nawah-e-Subah, the party's headquarters in Srinagar. It comes in the wake of the National Conference losing its seat in the recent Budgam bypolls after Ruhullah boycotted the poll campaign. The seat was represented in the legislative assembly by Ruhullah three times since 2002, until he became an MP last year.
The party also ended up as a runner-up in the Nagrota bypolls, where polls were mandated after the death of sitting BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana. The Budgam election was seen as the first popularity test for the Omar Abdullah government, as it coincided with the completion of the first year of his government.
The party's central working committee sets the agenda of the party and comprises of top brass. But this time, the NC president has invited all the party's 40 legislators, alongside some independents, to hear from them, a senior leader said.
MP Ruhullah, who has developed differences with party leadership, was also invited to the meeting, the senior leader added. An aide of Ruhullah denied receiving the invitation and said they are unaware of the meeting. It was later learnt that Ruhullah skipped the meeting and instead followed his scheduled meetings in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts today.
Days ago, he set a deadline to the government to address the reservation issue by December 20 or else he would join protests alongside students. Last year, he joined a student protest outside the residence of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.
The J&K government set up a cabinet sub-committee to 'rationalise' existing reservation policy in J&K and submit a report within six months. But the report has been kept under wraps, spurring resentment among open merit aspirants against the government.
A senior leader said all these issues, including reservation and governance, will be discussed in the meeting. “The two days are meant to allow all invitees to speak and address grievances. The Budgam bypolls, reservation, Shri Mata Vaisno Devi admission controversy, governance, power--are all part of the agenda,” the leader said.
