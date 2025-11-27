ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: National Conference's Crucial Meeting Underway, Estranged MP Aga Ruhullah Gives It A Miss

Srinagar: A crucial two-day meeting of the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is underway here today with the focus on the defeat in recent bypolls, governance, and to chalk out the party's future strategy.

The party's estranged Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, is not participating in the key meeting despite being a permanent member of the working committee led by party president Farooq Abdullah. In the previous working committee meeting held in May, he walked out after a clash with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Led by the senior Abdullah, the meeting began at 11 am at Nawah-e-Subah, the party's headquarters in Srinagar. It comes in the wake of the National Conference losing its seat in the recent Budgam bypolls after Ruhullah boycotted the poll campaign. The seat was represented in the legislative assembly by Ruhullah three times since 2002, until he became an MP last year.

NC president Farooq Abdullah with Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi during 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign rally in Srinagar | File photo (ANI)

The party also ended up as a runner-up in the Nagrota bypolls, where polls were mandated after the death of sitting BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana. The Budgam election was seen as the first popularity test for the Omar Abdullah government, as it coincided with the completion of the first year of his government.