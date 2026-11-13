ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Mulls Centralised CCTV Surveillance In Medical Colleges

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering a proposal to centrally monitor CCTV cameras across all government-run medical colleges from the office of the Health and Medical Education administrative secretary.

Access to the footage will also be given to the offices of the Minister for Health and Medical Education as well as to the Chief Secretary.

The proposal was given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, to Health Secretary Saugat Biswas at the civil secretariat here.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malik said he has urged the government to introduce a centralised monitoring system so that top officials, including the administrative secretary, can directly review footage and take prompt action whenever complaints arise against doctors or staff at any medical college in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At present, if we ask the officials to act against any doctor or staff of any medical college, we have to provide the evidence or get the footage from authorities of those colleges, but once this system is in place, we will not be dependent on GMC authorities," he added.

Malik claimed that he received a positive response from the government about his proposal. “When I met the Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Saugat Biswas, he was positive and said that this will be considered,” he said.

The MLA has been vocal against the health and medical education professionals for not doing enough during duty hours, not following the rules and regulations, and focusing more on their private practices instead of spending time in the hospital.