Jammu Kashmir MP Demands Rollback Of August 5 Decisions, Reunification Of J&K, Ladakh

Hyderabad: National Conference Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, Sajjad Kichloo, on Tuesday urged the central government to roll back the decisions of August 5, 2019 and reunify the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha in reply to the budget proposals by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kichloo lashed out at the Central government's policies in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He questioned the central government on its promises on the return of displaced Kashmiri Hindus and annexation of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the Indian Union. "I ask you (BJP government), where have your promises gone to get the Kashmiri Pandits back and annex the PoK," he said as BJP members tried to shout him down.

"You have only earned the displeasure of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. What is your achievement after bifurcating the state into two union territories?" he asked.

Kichloo, who has served as a minister in Omar Abdullah's government in the past, said that a time will come when the Government of India will repent the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.