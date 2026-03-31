Jammu Kashmir Minister Bins Ruling NC MLAs' Resolutions In Legislative Assembly
The resolutions by NC MLAs Nazir Ahmed Khan, Hasnain Masoodi and Mubarak Gul were opposed by Minister Sakina Itoo and withdrawn later.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday discussed a few resolutions by private members of public importance but all the resolutions were opposed by the government and later on withdrawn by the respective members.
The first resolution was moved by MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmed Khan in which he asked the government to consider keeping a rider on promotion of employees of Education and Health departments till they serve in far flung areas for at least two years.
Speaking on the occasion, Gurezi said that this will help in improving both the sectors as employees will themselves offer to work in far flung areas so that they will be eligible for promotion. Several members spoke on the resolution and many supported it.
But the J&K government opposed it with minister Sakeena Itoo saying that keeping the rider on promotion will not serve the purpose as it will be unfair to meritorious candidates and employees. "There is already a law in place where reserved category employees have to serve in the far off areas but can't keep a rider on promotion," she said.
The minister requested the MLA to withdraw the resolution and the member asked for assurances and later on withdrew it.
Another NC MLA, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi moved a resolution asking the government to regularise the state and Shamlat land in possession of private and government educational institutions till regularisation process is completed.
Presenting his point, Masoodi sought relief for institutions working on non-profit basis. The government opposed it and minister Sakeena Ittoo asked the MLA to withdraw the same, which he did.
Likewise, Mubarak Gul, another NC MLA, moved a resolution regarding establishment of a dedicated lakes, water bodies and waterways development authority saying lakes and water bodies are getting degraded.
Minister for RDD Javed Dar opposed the resolution and said that it would not look good to create separate bodies when the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) was already in place. "The need is that people should have civic sense first and people should do their bit. Moreover, creating more such authorities will have to look for resources," he said. The minister asked Gul to withdraw the resolution and the MLA did the same.
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