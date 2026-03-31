ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Minister Bins Ruling NC MLAs' Resolutions In Legislative Assembly

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday discussed a few resolutions by private members of public importance but all the resolutions were opposed by the government and later on withdrawn by the respective members.

The first resolution was moved by MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmed Khan in which he asked the government to consider keeping a rider on promotion of employees of Education and Health departments till they serve in far flung areas for at least two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurezi said that this will help in improving both the sectors as employees will themselves offer to work in far flung areas so that they will be eligible for promotion. Several members spoke on the resolution and many supported it.

But the J&K government opposed it with minister Sakeena Itoo saying that keeping the rider on promotion will not serve the purpose as it will be unfair to meritorious candidates and employees. "There is already a law in place where reserved category employees have to serve in the far off areas but can't keep a rider on promotion," she said.

The minister requested the MLA to withdraw the resolution and the member asked for assurances and later on withdrew it.