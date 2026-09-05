ETV Bharat / state

J&K Medical Interns' Strike For Stipend Hike Continues On Day 6 Despite Assurances By Minister

Jammu: The protest by MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir to demand stipend hike continued on the sixth straight day on Saturday even as Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo urged them to end the strike saying their demand was under consideration.

The interns started the strike on August 31 to press for their demand for an increase in their monthly stipend from around Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. Their talks with the government failed to yield results with the protesting interns demanding a written assurance over meeting their demand.

Dr Umar, a MBBS internship student at GMC Jammu said the current stipend of Rs 12000 was insufficient given inflation and long working hours.

“We have heard a lot from government about increasing the stipend and yesterday also the Minister for Health Sakina Itoo verbally communicated that within a month the issue will be resolved. But we want a written assurance from the government that stipend will be increased to Rs 30000 in a month's time," he said.

Dr Umar said that the Advisor to Chief Minister and others have contacted them through some social media influencers of having talks on the issue adding they are expecting positive outcome. “But we will only agree on a written assurance," Dr. Umar added.

The protesting interns at GMC Jammu thanked principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta and other staff over support for their genuine demands.

An intern doctor at GMC Rajouri said that the proposal to enhance the stipend was stalled since 2023 when a committee was set up in this regard.

“But since then, there has been no discussion or implementation on our stipend. It is high time that the state takes action. Doctors who are interns are the first medical contact, and if they have to come onto the streets for their basic rights, it is high time. We don't want any promises or assurances like “we will do it,” “it will happen,” “we will see,” or “we will look into it.” What we want is action," she said.