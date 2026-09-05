J&K Medical Interns' Strike For Stipend Hike Continues On Day 6 Despite Assurances By Minister
Assurances by Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo have failed to motivate the medical interns to end strike, report Parvez ud Din and Amir Tantray.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Jammu: The protest by MBBS and BDS interns in Jammu and Kashmir to demand stipend hike continued on the sixth straight day on Saturday even as Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo urged them to end the strike saying their demand was under consideration.
The interns started the strike on August 31 to press for their demand for an increase in their monthly stipend from around Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. Their talks with the government failed to yield results with the protesting interns demanding a written assurance over meeting their demand.
Dr Umar, a MBBS internship student at GMC Jammu said the current stipend of Rs 12000 was insufficient given inflation and long working hours.
“We have heard a lot from government about increasing the stipend and yesterday also the Minister for Health Sakina Itoo verbally communicated that within a month the issue will be resolved. But we want a written assurance from the government that stipend will be increased to Rs 30000 in a month's time," he said.
Dr Umar said that the Advisor to Chief Minister and others have contacted them through some social media influencers of having talks on the issue adding they are expecting positive outcome. “But we will only agree on a written assurance," Dr. Umar added.
The protesting interns at GMC Jammu thanked principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta and other staff over support for their genuine demands.
An intern doctor at GMC Rajouri said that the proposal to enhance the stipend was stalled since 2023 when a committee was set up in this regard.
“But since then, there has been no discussion or implementation on our stipend. It is high time that the state takes action. Doctors who are interns are the first medical contact, and if they have to come onto the streets for their basic rights, it is high time. We don't want any promises or assurances like “we will do it,” “it will happen,” “we will see,” or “we will look into it.” What we want is action," she said.
#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: An intern doctor says, "... Our only demand is an increased stipend. In 2023, it was proposed, and a committee was formed, but since then, there has been no discussion or implementation on our stipend. It is high time that the state takes action. Doctors… https://t.co/jXu9lC7HL3 pic.twitter.com/3aqmt7976W— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026
A coordination committee of the intern students is already in Srinagar, where also the medical interns are on strike, to hold talks with the government.
Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday appealed to the protesting interns to resume their duties, saying that their demand for stipend increase is under consideration and the government will not ignore their concerns.
Itoo, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Teachers' Day function in Srinagar, said that the matter has progressed through the government and is currently with the finance department for consideration. “The clarifications sought during the process have already been provided”.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Talks between the J&K Government and protesting MBBS and BDS interns over a stipend hike remained inconclusive, with interns continuing their indefinite strike until a written assurance is issued pic.twitter.com/g9TYzYeH7s— IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026
Meanwhile, the strike by the medical interns has hit the patient care at hospitals. Some internees have alleged that they are receiving threats from the college administration for ending the strike.
"Some professors have approached us and have threatened us with dire consequences if we don't end the strike. But we continue to hold our ground," said a student of GMC Kathua, wishing anonymity.
The protesting internees have received support from Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq.
In a post on X, Mirwaiz wrote, “The concerns raised by MBBS & BDS interns across J&K deserve serious and urgent consideration. A stipend of ₹12,300 is clearly inadequate for young doctors working long hours and carrying significant clinical responsibilities."
"With a government-constituted committee having already recommended an enhancement, the prolonged delay is difficult to justify. The administration should engage with the interns, address their genuine demand fairly and expeditiously, and ensure that patient care is not disrupted," he added.
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: BJP MLA Devinder Manyal says, " ... we have come here in support of the students and are assuring them that this matter will also be raised with the government in the coming session, and that the stipend should be increased. except for jammu and kashmir,… pic.twitter.com/V7Rp0WUgo3— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026
BJP Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Devender Manyal and Arvind Gupta also joined the protesting students outside OPD GMC Jammu and assured all possible support to them.
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