ETV Bharat / state

J&K Medical Interns Call Off Strike After Minister's Assurance Of Stipend Hike

Srinagar: Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called off their nine-day-old strike after Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Ittoo assured them of a decision on the stipend hike within 30 days.

The deadlock between the interns and the government was broken this evening in a meeting between the protesting students and the minister at the Civil Secretariat here. It was decided that the hike would be decided on the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee formed in June 2023, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The interns said the call-off was taken in good faith and in the interest of uninterrupted patient care and academic activities at the hospital.