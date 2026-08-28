ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Medical Interns Announce Indefinite Strike Over 7-Year Pay Freeze

Anantnag: Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir have announced an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demand of stipend revision to Rs 25,000 per month. They cited a severe financial crunch and a seven-year freeze on their allowances.

According to the Jammu Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA), the strike and protest call has been given following coordination among representatives of medical colleges across the union territory.

“From Monday (August 31), all MBBS interns of Jammu and Kashmir will refrain from joining duty until the stipend issue is resolved and their demand is addressed,” said Dr Muhammad Aqib Javed, the Media Coordinator of the association.

Describing it as a collective demand of medical interns across J&K, he has appealed to all interns to remain united and participate peacefully in the proposed protest.

Dr Muhammad Aqib Javed, the Media Coordinator of Jammu Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA). (ETV Bharat)

The medical interns are urging the government to honour the recommendations of its own committee, which had recommended raising their monthly pay from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000.