ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Medical College Orders Inquiry Over Burqa Ban

Jammu: The Government Medical College (GMC) Doda authorities have ordered an inquiry into complaints that students wearing burqas were not allowed entry into the labour room.

The students working in the gynecology department have termed this harassment. The probe has been ordered by the Medical Superintendent (MS).

The inquiry panel will be headed by HoD Physiology Dr Garima Charak as chairperson, and the committee will comprise a total of eight members.

The order issued by the MS noted that they received a written complaint from the students that HoD Gynecology Dr Madhu Chib didn't allow them to enter the labour room while wearing burqa.