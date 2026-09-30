Jammu Kashmir Medical College Orders Inquiry Over Burqa Ban
The medical superintendent of GMC Doda has ordered inquiry over harassment complaints.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Jammu: The Government Medical College (GMC) Doda authorities have ordered an inquiry into complaints that students wearing burqas were not allowed entry into the labour room.
The students working in the gynecology department have termed this harassment. The probe has been ordered by the Medical Superintendent (MS).
The inquiry panel will be headed by HoD Physiology Dr Garima Charak as chairperson, and the committee will comprise a total of eight members.
The order issued by the MS noted that they received a written complaint from the students that HoD Gynecology Dr Madhu Chib didn't allow them to enter the labour room while wearing burqa.
The students complained that it has become a routine affair and raised questions over the problem the doctor had with the girls wearing burqas. The doctor allegedly wanted girls to wear aprons instead of burqas.
The GMC MS has asked the committee to "conduct a free and fair inquiry" and submit the report within two days. "The committee should carry out a detailed inquiry and submit a report within two days," the order issued by the MS read.
The GMC Doda is at present without a principal after Dr Dev Raj Dogra left the institution when the government didn't respond to his voluntary retirement application for three months.
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