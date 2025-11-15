ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Sees Drastic Decline In Pilgrim Footfall; Official Cites Reasons

Officials in SMVDSB told ETV Bharat that the decline in pilgrimage started early due to the Maha Kumbh fair, which diverted the pilgrims.

According to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), this year the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine till date was just over 6.1 million which otherwise used to be close to 8 to 9 million by the end of November.

Jammu: Pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has seen a drastic decline in the footfall in view of the Pahalgam terror attack and the India Pakistan armed conflict with subsequent massive landslides only compounding matters.

"Once it ended, our pilgrimage increased but unfortunately the Pahalgam terror attack happened followed by India Pakistan conflict which affected the peak season of the pilgrimage and till June very few pilgrims were coming to the shrine," said an official while pleading anonymity.

The official further said that even during the war, around 5000 pilgrims visited the shrine with the numbers picking up post war.

But the decline was compounded due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rains during the months of August and September which left many pilgrims dead. The disaster led to suspension of pilgrimage for 25 days.

During the heavy rain, rail service suffered a huge damage to its infrastructure and train service to Jammu and Katra suffered. "Many trains to Katra were suspended and as around 80 percent pilgrims reach here in trains, they stay away due to non-availability of train booking," the official said.

A night view of Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

On a daily basis, around 10 to 15 thousand pilgrims visit the shrine with weekends witnessing a rush of around 25000 people. According to the shrine board official, on normal days, 25000 to 30000 pilgrims pay obeisance at the shrine which goes upto 40000 on weekends.

The official said that a total of 6134666 pilgrims visited the shrine so far and by the end of the year it may go upto 7.5 million. The pilgrimage touches 10 million on an annual basis but this year it will be 2.5 million less.