Omar Abdullah's Poetic Tribute, Manoj Sinha's Curbs Mark July 13 Martyrs' Day In Kashmir
LG-led administration on Monday imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar to prevent people from assembling at martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib area.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Srinagar: Amid curbs in parts of Srinagar on Martyrs' Day on Monday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid tributes to those who laid down their lives protesting against the rule of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931.
CM Abdullah, in a heartfelt post on social media, offered a poetic tribute to the slain. "Woh jo zulm ke saamne kabhi na jhukey, Unhi ke qadam raaston ka noor ban gaye" [Those who, in front of tyranny, never bowed, Their very footsteps became the light of the paths],' he wrote.
"On 13th July, we remember with reverence the brave souls who laid down their lives in the pursuit of justice, dignity, and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir," the J&K CM added.
He said the sacrifice had "awakened a collective conscience that no passage of time can erase". "Their courage continues to inspire generations, reminding us that the struggle for justice is never forgotten," Abdullah said in his post.
"We honour our martyrs not only through remembrance, but by carrying forward the values for which they made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
History
On July 13, 1931, 22 protesters were killed by forces of the Dogra monarchy after a massive crowd had gathered to show solidarity during the sedition trial of Abdul Qadeer, an activist who had openly called on Kashmiris to rise against the autocratic rule of Maharaja Hari Singh.
The slain were buried at the Naqshband Sahib Graveyard (Mazar-e-Shuhada) in Srinagar, which, over the next several decades, became a key point for rememberance.
Historically, July 13 was observed as an official state holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Central government removed it from the official holiday calendar.
Curbs Imposed In Parts Of Srinagar
The lieutenant governor-led Manoj Sinha's administration on Monday imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar to prevent people from assembling at the martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib area of the city.
While the area within a one-kilometre radius of the graveyard was sealed off on Sunday, barricades were set up in the old city and some parts of the civil lines area as a precautionary measure, officials said.
They further informed that police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength to meet any eventuality and maintain law and order.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Security has been intensified across Srinagar, including at Lal Chowk, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Authorities have stepped up measures amid concerns that regional political leaders and workers may attempt to visit the… pic.twitter.com/dpR5Oma6v2— IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026
A siege of concertina wires, plastic barricades, GI sheets and poles has been laid near Nowhatta to prevent the leaders' march to the graveyard today.
Education Minister Sakina Ittoo posted on social media a video of herself trying to reach the graveyard at 4.30 am to pay tributes to the fallen men, but claimed she was stopped by security forces.
"I tried to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada at 4.30 am today to pay my humble tributes to our martyrs of 13th July. However, due to the heavy deployment of security forces and extensive barbed-wire barricading around the graves, I was prevented from entering. I was accompanied by the Provincial President of the JKNC Women's Wing @sabiya_qadri Ji," the minister said in a post on X.
I tried to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada at 4:30 AM today to pay my humble tributes to our martyrs of 13th July. However, due to the heavy deployment of security forces and extensive barbed-wire barricading around the graves, I was prevented from entering. I was accompanied by the… pic.twitter.com/8ca75MSHRX— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 12, 2026
Sources in the establishment said the restrictions have been imposed in the city to prevent a repeat of last year's episode, when CM Abdullah scaled a fence to offer tributes after police locked the gates.
The police in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir report to the lieutenant governor. Last year, ahead of the day, Abdullah and many other leaders were put under house arrest.
While CRPF personnel were seen deputed outside CM Abdullah residence in Srinagar on Monday morning, it is yet to seen whether he would try and reach the graveyard to offer his tributes.
Muftis Under House Arrest
Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti claimed late Sunday that she and her mother Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house.
In an X post, the daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's claims of "normalcy" in the Union Territory.
"We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best known to JK Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient," Iltija Mufti posted on X.
We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best know to JK Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place… pic.twitter.com/It9mWGhGpA— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) July 12, 2026
Her sister, Irtiqa Mufti, also questioned the restrictions, highlighting that she is not involved in politics.
"Why on God's good earth have we been placed on House Arrest on July 12? And I am not a political entity so it's beyond me why I am not being allowed to leave my house? It's not Martyrs Day today?" Irtiqa Mufti posted on X.
Why on God’s good earth have we been placed on House Arrest on July 12? And I am not a political entity so it’s beyond me why I am not being allowed to leave my house? It’s not Martyrs Day today? pic.twitter.com/wijKB10xoM— Irtiqa Mufti (@TheIrtiqaMufti) July 12, 2026
Sacrifice Continues To Inspire: Farooq
A National Conference spokesperson described the sacrifice of the martyrs as a defining chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's struggle for justice, dignity and democratic rights.
"July 13 remains a historic watershed that ignited a mass movement against autocracy, oppression and injustice in the erstwhile princely state," the spokesperson said.
Farooq Abdullah said the sacrifice made by the protestors continues to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice, truth and peace.
"The undying thirst for dignity cannot be suppressed by injustice. The July 13 martyrs proved that perseverance and the spirit of peaceful resistance ultimately triumph over tyranny. I pay my humble tributes to these brave souls and appeal especially to our youth to remain connected with the history of our collective struggle," he said.
Mirwaiz Questions Curbs
Under house arrest yet again, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a post on X, paid rich tributes to the slain and questioned the curbs imposed in the city.
With deep emotion and reverence we pay our respects and glorious tributes to our first Martyrs, who 95 years ago on this day, by their supreme sacrifice laid the foundation of the people’s struggle for justice, dignity and human rights. A struggle that continues.— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) July 13, 2026
It is painful… pic.twitter.com/qq5TJuTaWl
"It is painful and unfortunate that the people of Jammu Kashmir are prevented by force, from offering fatiha and paying homage to the martyrs, as all roads leading to Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib, are blocked and barricaded and restrictions imposed around Jama Masjid Srinagar and I have once again been placed under house arrest," he said.
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