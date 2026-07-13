ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah's Poetic Tribute, Manoj Sinha's Curbs Mark July 13 Martyrs' Day In Kashmir

Curbs imposd at the martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib area of Srinagar on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Amid curbs in parts of Srinagar on Martyrs' Day on Monday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid tributes to those who laid down their lives protesting against the rule of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931.

CM Abdullah, in a heartfelt post on social media, offered a poetic tribute to the slain. "Woh jo zulm ke saamne kabhi na jhukey, Unhi ke qadam raaston ka noor ban gaye" [Those who, in front of tyranny, never bowed, Their very footsteps became the light of the paths],' he wrote.

"On 13th July, we remember with reverence the brave souls who laid down their lives in the pursuit of justice, dignity, and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir," the J&K CM added.

Omar Abdullah's post on Martyrs' Day. (Facebook/Screengrab)

He said the sacrifice had "awakened a collective conscience that no passage of time can erase". "Their courage continues to inspire generations, reminding us that the struggle for justice is never forgotten," Abdullah said in his post.

"We honour our martyrs not only through remembrance, but by carrying forward the values for which they made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

History

On July 13, 1931, 22 protesters were killed by forces of the Dogra monarchy after a massive crowd had gathered to show solidarity during the sedition trial of Abdul Qadeer, an activist who had openly called on Kashmiris to rise against the autocratic rule of Maharaja Hari Singh.

The slain were buried at the Naqshband Sahib Graveyard (Mazar-e-Shuhada) in Srinagar, which, over the next several decades, became a key point for rememberance.

Historically, July 13 was observed as an official state holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Central government removed it from the official holiday calendar.

Curbs Imposed In Parts Of Srinagar

The lieutenant governor-led Manoj Sinha's administration on Monday imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar to prevent people from assembling at the martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib area of the city.

While the area within a one-kilometre radius of the graveyard was sealed off on Sunday, barricades were set up in the old city and some parts of the civil lines area as a precautionary measure, officials said.

They further informed that police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength to meet any eventuality and maintain law and order.

A siege of concertina wires, plastic barricades, GI sheets and poles has been laid near Nowhatta to prevent the leaders' march to the graveyard today.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo posted on social media a video of herself trying to reach the graveyard at 4.30 am to pay tributes to the fallen men, but claimed she was stopped by security forces.