Jammu Kashmir Makes Police Clearance Mandatory For Retired Govt Employees Seeking Private Jobs
The head of the private company or agency will be responsible to get the character and antecedents of the retired Government Employee verified through CID.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Getting a clean-chit from police has been made mandatory for retired government employees who intend to take up post retirement jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.
The direction has been passed by the J&K government to private offices which engages employees who superannuated after attaining 60 years age. The task of security clearance has been entrusted with the Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to a recent notice from Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department.
"It is informed that in case any retired Government Employee is considered for any gainful employment in any private sector, it shall be the responsibility of the Head of the private body to get the character and antecedents of the retired Government Employee verified through Criminal Investigation Department (CID)," the notice reads.
It added that any violation of this process of regulatory mechanism for security clearance will invite action against employers.
"In case any retired Government employee is engaged without following the above procedure, action under law shall be taken against the private body/agency concerned," it reads.
Till now, the procedure for getting security clearance was mandatory for getting into government sector. Many with cases or their familial ties with terrorism or separatism were denied employment for want of clearance from the security agencies.
In the last four years, over 80 employees were terminated from government services by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration for allegedly being a "threat to the security of the state". The action followed under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution, which allows for the termination of government employees without an inquiry if the President or Governor is satisfied that such action is necessary in the interest of the security of the State.
Now, the verification for employees who attained retirement from service and would take up post retirement assignments without any such regulation will ensure only genuine are employed, an official told ETV Bharat.
The move, the official said, will also allow private offices "not to be exploited by those retired employees who face charges or cases against them".
"For instance, many employees take up job while facing grave charges in service. This regulation will ensure they don’t get free pass and private sector will be spared from such people," the official said.
