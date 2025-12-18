ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Makes Police Clearance Mandatory For Retired Govt Employees Seeking Private Jobs

File photo of Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressing an event. CM Omar Abdullah is also seen. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Getting a clean-chit from police has been made mandatory for retired government employees who intend to take up post retirement jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The direction has been passed by the J&K government to private offices which engages employees who superannuated after attaining 60 years age. The task of security clearance has been entrusted with the Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to a recent notice from Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department.

"It is informed that in case any retired Government Employee is considered for any gainful employment in any private sector, it shall be the responsibility of the Head of the private body to get the character and antecedents of the retired Government Employee verified through Criminal Investigation Department (CID)," the notice reads.

It added that any violation of this process of regulatory mechanism for security clearance will invite action against employers.

"In case any retired Government employee is engaged without following the above procedure, action under law shall be taken against the private body/agency concerned," it reads.