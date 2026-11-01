Committed To Return Of Kashmiri Pandits To Valley: LG Sinha
Jammu Kashmir LG allots over 1000 residential flats to migrant employees.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over residential flats to Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees, with allotments made for over 1,000 accommodations.
Sinha inaugurated 1,416 transit accommodation flats at Zewan, Kakan Maran in Budgam and Kulangam Bagh in Kupwara for PM Package Employees.
“The project is a symbol of hope, dignity, and a brighter future for Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families and also reflects our commitment to safe housing and quality living,” Sinha said.
The employees appointed in different government departments since 2010 have been allotted 6000 flats constructed by the government in 342 residential blocks in all ten districts of the Valley.
Sinha said that Kashmiri pandits are an inalienable part of the Valley and their dignified return to their homeland "is a commitment towards restoring the region’s historical heritage and human values."
Susheel Raina, a PM package employee, extended gratitude to LG Sinha and the Central government for providing them with the residential flats.
“We are happy that these flats have been completed and allotted to the employees. Many employees have been waiting since 2010 for these flats,” Raina said.
"Kashmiri Pandits will return to their homes, as it is the dream of the Central government and Kashmiri Pandits too. Kashmiri Muslims should also ensure to bridge the gaps. We have been working in Kashmir for the last 10-15 years, which has been possible due to the support from the Muslims” he said.
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