ETV Bharat / state

Committed To Return Of Kashmiri Pandits To Valley: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over residential flats to Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees, with allotments made for over 1,000 accommodations.

Sinha inaugurated 1,416 transit accommodation flats at Zewan, Kakan Maran in Budgam and Kulangam Bagh in Kupwara for PM Package Employees.

“The project is a symbol of hope, dignity, and a brighter future for Kashmiri Pandit employees and their families and also reflects our commitment to safe housing and quality living,” Sinha said.

The employees appointed in different government departments since 2010 have been allotted 6000 flats constructed by the government in 342 residential blocks in all ten districts of the Valley.

Sinha said that Kashmiri pandits are an inalienable part of the Valley and their dignified return to their homeland "is a commitment towards restoring the region’s historical heritage and human values."