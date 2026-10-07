Jammu Kashmir LG Orders Major Bureaucratic Rejig; DCs Among Several Officers Shifted
In an order issued by the general administration department the government transferred 49 IAS and JKAS officers.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered a bureaucratic rejig and transferred the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir.
Through an order issued by the government, 49 IAS and JKAS officers were transferred across the Union Territory, with Vikas Kundal posted as Divisional Commissioner Jammu.
Several districts got new administrative heads, including Jammu, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Samba, Rajouri and Udhampur.
Abhishek Sharma has been posted as Deputy Commissioner DC), Kupwara; Minga Sherpa (Jammu), Rupesh Kumar (Samba), Jatin Kishore (Budgam), Shreya Singhal (Ganderbal), Ananth Dwivedi (Udhampur), Kuldeep Krishan Sidha (Pulwama), Charandeep Singh (Shopian) and Devansh Yadav (Rajouri).
Mamta Yadav has been posted as Director, Information. Though the Information department falls under the domain of the elected government, the transfer and control of IAS officials falls under the jurisdiction of Lok Bhavan under the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 that was implemented after the J&K was stripped of statehood and its special status.
The elected government has control over subordinate JKAS services in the existing UT set up. Also, in the capital cities, the two largest civic bodies, including Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations, have got new commissioners. In Srinagar, Basharat Qayoom has been posted as the new SMC Commissioner, and Ayushi Sudan in JMC.
In the reshuffle, Alice Vaz has been posted as Commissioner Secretary, Transport, with additional charge of the Civil Aviation Department.
Saugat Biswas, Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Ramesh Kumar, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, with additional charge of Culture, and Resident Commissioner, New Delhi; Avny Lavasa Secretary, Tourism and shall continue with the charge of Tribal Affairs department while Anjali Sehrawat, has been posted as Secretary Public Grievances.
Majid Khalil Drabu, is posted as Inspector General of Registration; Rahul Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Information Technology, with additional charge of MD, JK Power Development Corporation; while Owais Ahmed has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, with additional charge of Director, Skill Development; and Sagar Doifode Dattatray as Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare.
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