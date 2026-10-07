ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Orders Major Bureaucratic Rejig; DCs Among Several Officers Shifted

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered a bureaucratic rejig and transferred the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir.

Through an order issued by the government, 49 IAS and JKAS officers were transferred across the Union Territory, with Vikas Kundal posted as Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

​Several districts got new administrative heads, including Jammu, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Samba, Rajouri and Udhampur.

​Abhishek Sharma has been posted as Deputy Commissioner DC), Kupwara; Minga Sherpa (Jammu), Rupesh Kumar (Samba), Jatin Kishore (Budgam), Shreya Singhal (Ganderbal), Ananth Dwivedi (Udhampur), Kuldeep Krishan Sidha (Pulwama), Charandeep Singh (Shopian) and Devansh Yadav (Rajouri).

​Mamta Yadav has been posted as Director, Information. Though the Information department falls under the domain of the elected government, the transfer and control of IAS officials falls under the jurisdiction of Lok Bhavan under the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 that was implemented after the J&K was stripped of statehood and its special status.