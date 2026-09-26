ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Praises Army Surgeons After 220 Eye Surgeries At LoC

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the medical teams for conducting the surgeries in difficult conditions and restoring sight of 220 people in underground operation theatre at Line Of Control (LoC).

"Restoring sight to 220 people in underground operation theatre in a challenging border area is a remarkable achievement," Sinha said in a post on X.

He said the camp reflected the spirit of Operation Sadbhavna and highlighted the importance of taking advanced medical care to remote border communities.

"Bringing advanced eye surgeries, including phacoemulsification, retinal and glaucoma procedures, to remote border hamlets ensures that no citizen is left behind," Sinha said.

The Army restored the sight of 220 people through advanced eye surgeries conducted at an underground operation theatre in Tangdhar's Karnah sector, a shelling-prone area along the Line of Control (LoC).

The surgeries were performed during the 10th Mega Eye Surgical Camp under Operation Drishti by surgeons and personnel of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC).

The camp included cataract surgeries as well as selected retinal procedures and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. It was conducted in an underground facility to protect patients and medical personnel in an area that has remained vulnerable to cross-border shelling.

Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, head of ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment, and his team carried "advanced phacoemulsification, vitreoretinal and glaucoma equipment" across the mountainous terrain to reach Tangdhar.

Patients from Khawarpora, Tangdar, Tadd, Bagbela, Yangdar and neighbouring hamlets were screened before the surgeries. Local outreach, including announcements through Radio Rooh-e-Karnah, helped bring patients to the camp.

The Army said the Tangdhar camp was significant because it demonstrated that complex eye procedures could be performed in a protected underground medical facility in a forward and vulnerable border area.

Karnah was among the areas most exposed to shelling during Operation Sindoor, according to the information released by the Army. The sector reportedly came under intense shelling during the operation, with about 1,500 shells hitting the area over three days.