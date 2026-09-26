Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Praises Army Surgeons After 220 Eye Surgeries At LoC
Army restored sight of 220 people through advanced eye surgeries at an underground operation theatre in Tangdhar's Karnah sector.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the medical teams for conducting the surgeries in difficult conditions and restoring sight of 220 people in underground operation theatre at Line Of Control (LoC).
"Restoring sight to 220 people in underground operation theatre in a challenging border area is a remarkable achievement," Sinha said in a post on X.
He said the camp reflected the spirit of Operation Sadbhavna and highlighted the importance of taking advanced medical care to remote border communities.
"Bringing advanced eye surgeries, including phacoemulsification, retinal and glaucoma procedures, to remote border hamlets ensures that no citizen is left behind," Sinha said.
The Army restored the sight of 220 people through advanced eye surgeries conducted at an underground operation theatre in Tangdhar's Karnah sector, a shelling-prone area along the Line of Control (LoC).
The surgeries were performed during the 10th Mega Eye Surgical Camp under Operation Drishti by surgeons and personnel of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC).
The camp included cataract surgeries as well as selected retinal procedures and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. It was conducted in an underground facility to protect patients and medical personnel in an area that has remained vulnerable to cross-border shelling.
Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, head of ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment, and his team carried "advanced phacoemulsification, vitreoretinal and glaucoma equipment" across the mountainous terrain to reach Tangdhar.
Patients from Khawarpora, Tangdar, Tadd, Bagbela, Yangdar and neighbouring hamlets were screened before the surgeries. Local outreach, including announcements through Radio Rooh-e-Karnah, helped bring patients to the camp.
The Army said the Tangdhar camp was significant because it demonstrated that complex eye procedures could be performed in a protected underground medical facility in a forward and vulnerable border area.
Karnah was among the areas most exposed to shelling during Operation Sindoor, according to the information released by the Army. The sector reportedly came under intense shelling during the operation, with about 1,500 shells hitting the area over three days.
A forward surgical centre in the region was also recently attacked, highlighting the security challenges faced by medical facilities operating close to the LoC.
Despite the threat, the underground operation theatre allowed the medical team to continue delicate microsurgery while providing protection to patients and staff.
The camp was also visited by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth, who interacted with patients and distributed medicines and gifts. Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja also visited the facility and appreciated the surgical team and local personnel.
The Army chief's visit came as he reviewed operational preparedness along the LoC in the Valley. Seth visited forward areas of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and was briefed on measures being taken to maintain security preparedness, the Army said.
He also reviewed initiatives aimed at strengthening the force's operational capabilities. "The COAS commended all ranks for their professionalism, commitment and unwavering readiness," the Army said.
The Army said Seth called upon personnel to follow the five guiding principles of "Vijay" by innovating with purpose, adapting with agility, building capability with resolve and anticipating challenges before they emerge.
Operation Drishti is a series of mega eye surgical camps conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Services. The initiative was envisaged by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
According to the Army spokesperson, the programme has so far screened more than 1.5 lakh patients and conducted over 3,500 surgeries across 10 cities.
The Tangdhar camp extended the initiative to remote villages along the LoC and was conducted as part of the Army's broader outreach under Operation Sadbhavna.
The next camp, the 11th in the series, is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from September 27 to 29, 2026. Its formal closing ceremony is scheduled for September 30 and will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
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