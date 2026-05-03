Jammu Kashmir L-G Leads Pedal March Against Drug Abuse, Smuggling
The rally was part of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' in Jammu and Kashmir launched by L-G Manoj Sinha on April 11.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Srinagar: A pedal march was led by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the 'Nasha Mukt' (deaddiction) campaign against drug abuse and its smuggling.
Named as 'Padyatra' against drugs, Sinha led the March from the football ground in the city Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) towards Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) in Lalchowk here. Thousands of people, including school children, government employees, civil society groups and political activists, participated in the march.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Javaid Ahmad Dar also participated in the event. Jammu and Kashmir Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the march, while the Sunday flea market was also closed today.
Participants like Imtiyaz Khan lauded the campaign against drug abuse. “This campaign has created awareness against drug abuse and also created fear among peddlers and smugglers after police action. This menace should be uprooted from society," Khan said.
Sinha launched the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' on April 11 from Jammu to eradicate drug smuggling, its abuse and widespread actions against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir. After his orders, police and district administrators swung into action.
Police have so far arrested several drug peddlers, attached and demolished some properties of the accused drug peddlers and smugglers. The civil administration has taken our anti-drug rallies in towns and districts to create social awareness against drugs and set a narrative against drug abuse and its impacts.
As part of the campaign, Sinha said, besides a new rehabilitation policy for drug abusers and its victims, the peddlers and smugglers will face punitive actions that include criminal prosecution, cancellation of driving licenses, passports, termination of vehicle registration and freezing of bank accounts.
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