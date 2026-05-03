ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir L-G Leads Pedal March Against Drug Abuse, Smuggling

Srinagar: A pedal march was led by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the 'Nasha Mukt' (deaddiction) campaign against drug abuse and its smuggling.

Named as 'Padyatra' against drugs, Sinha led the March from the football ground in the city Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) towards Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) in Lalchowk here. Thousands of people, including school children, government employees, civil society groups and political activists, participated in the march.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Javaid Ahmad Dar also participated in the event. Jammu and Kashmir Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the march, while the Sunday flea market was also closed today.

Participants like Imtiyaz Khan lauded the campaign against drug abuse. “This campaign has created awareness against drug abuse and also created fear among peddlers and smugglers after police action. This menace should be uprooted from society," Khan said.