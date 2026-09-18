ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Harmukh–Gangbal Yatra, Describes It As ‘Bridge To India’s Glorious Past'

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Friday described the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage as a bridge between India’s glorious past and vibrant present.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the yatra in Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor said that Jammu Kashmir has been "nourished by an unbroken stream of faith, with every step of its land imbued with spiritual energy" as highlighted by Kalhana in the Rajatarangini.

Quoting from the Nilamata Purana, the Lieutenant Governor noted that Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, while Gangbal Lake at 14,500 feet is regarded as the sacred presence of Mother Ganga. He said despite difficult terrain and historical upheavals, devotees have preserved their spiritual bond with this pilgrimage site, which is also "comparable in sanctity to Haridwar."

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Himalayan pilgrimages "teach humility" and foster "social harmony."

“I firmly believe that the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality. This is the strength of our eternal culture,” he said.