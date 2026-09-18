Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Harmukh–Gangbal Yatra, Describes It As ‘Bridge To India’s Glorious Past'
Lieutenant Governor noted that Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Friday described the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage as a bridge between India’s glorious past and vibrant present.
Addressing the gathering after flagging off the yatra in Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor said that Jammu Kashmir has been "nourished by an unbroken stream of faith, with every step of its land imbued with spiritual energy" as highlighted by Kalhana in the Rajatarangini.
Quoting from the Nilamata Purana, the Lieutenant Governor noted that Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, while Gangbal Lake at 14,500 feet is regarded as the sacred presence of Mother Ganga. He said despite difficult terrain and historical upheavals, devotees have preserved their spiritual bond with this pilgrimage site, which is also "comparable in sanctity to Haridwar."
The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Himalayan pilgrimages "teach humility" and foster "social harmony."
“I firmly believe that the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality. This is the strength of our eternal culture,” he said.
Highlighting the relevance of pilgrimage in contemporary times, the Lieutenant Governor urged pilgrims to pledge to protect nature, especially in the context of climate change and environmental challenges.
“I often say that Himalayan pilgrimages teach us two important lessons. First, I am not the master of nature but its custodian. I believe that, in our eternal culture, pilgrimage has always been a great force for social harmony."
"The Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is also giving us an opportunity to tell our younger generation that our eternal culture represents not only the consciousness of the present but also the direction to the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
The Lieutenant Governor also referred to the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twenty five years of continuous public service. He appealed to the citizens and the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust to actively participate in activities such as cleanliness drives, blood donation, health camps, tree plantation, and youth programmes.
Among others Mian Altaf Ahmad, Member of Parliament; Mian Mehar Ali, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kangan; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vinod Pandita, Founder Chairman and General Secretary, Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore attended the flag-off ceremony.
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