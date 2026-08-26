Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Making Advanced Treatment Accessible In Remote Areas
Sinha has pointed out that the expansion of health insurance coverage, vaccination programmes and healthcare infrastructure are some major changes witnessed in India.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for expanding advanced healthcare beyond major cities and specialised institutions stressing that modern medical facilities must reach people living in smaller districts and remote areas.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the "National Summit on Quaternary Healthcare: A National Strategy for Advanced Care" at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, Sinha said access to advanced healthcare was a national challenge and could not be viewed only through the experience of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said India had made major progress in healthcare over the past decade, but a gap remained between what modern medicine could offer and what patients could access.
"There is a gap, and there is a distance," Sinha said.
He recalled an experience during the administration's Back to Village programme in the COVID-19 pandemic period, when he visited a health centre near Akhnoor in Jammu.
He said a conversation with doctors at the centre highlighted the difficulties faced by families seeking treatment for complex illnesses.
According to Sinha, one doctor told him that parents would bring sick children to the health centre hoping for diagnosis and treatment. However, the absence of equipment needed to detect complex diseases often left doctors with limited options.
Families from remote areas were then forced to travel long distances to Jammu, Chandigarh or Delhi in search of specialised care, he said.
Sinha stressed the need for a coordinated national strategy to ensure that specialised healthcare was not concentrated only in major urban centres.
He pointed to the expansion of health insurance coverage, vaccination programmes, medical education and healthcare infrastructure as some of the major changes witnessed in India over the past 10 to 12 years.
LG also highlighted the expansion of medical infrastructure, including new AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and additional MBBS seats across the country. Jammu and Kashmir, he said, had also benefited from this expansion, with greater availability of medical education and healthcare infrastructure.
However, Sinha said infrastructure alone would not be enough unless the benefits of modern medicine reached patients who needed them.
He said institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh and SKIMS Srinagar demonstrated India's growing capabilities in specialised healthcare. But he stressed that these centres needed to be connected to a broader healthcare ecosystem.
“This programme is important because you have deep knowledge of this subject,” Sinha told doctors, researchers, scientists, healthcare administrators and other experts attending the summit.
The LG said hospitals should not be limited to treating patients and should rather become centres for research, innovation and the development of new medical solutions. "We should not only make hospitals. We should also make them centres of research initiatives,” he said.
Sinha said clinical treatment and research must progress together, particularly as India seeks to strengthen advanced and quaternary healthcare. “Every possibility that science allows should be available in the quaternary care centre,” he said.
He said advanced healthcare would require sustained investment, modern infrastructure and access to highly trained specialists. “Advanced care without advanced doctors is not possible,” Sinha said.
The LG said the government was making provisions through annual budgets to strengthen and modernise healthcare infrastructure. He also said India's expanding economy was offering greater opportunities for investment in the sector.
Sinha said the availability of doctors and specialists was increasing across different levels of healthcare, but further efforts were needed to ensure that expertise was available closer to patients in remote areas.
He suggested that institutions such as NITI Aayog could contribute to developing a national strategy for advanced healthcare and integrating specialised services with existing health systems.
Telemedicine, he said, could also play a larger role in connecting remote healthcare facilities with specialists and advanced medical institutions.
For Jammu and Kashmir, where difficult terrain and long distances can limit access to specialised treatment, stronger telemedicine networks could help patients receive expert advice without always having to travel to major cities, he said.
Sinha also called for greater cooperation among Himalayan states. He suggested that these states could work together on biomedical research and identify specific areas for coordinated research based on healthcare challenges common to the Himalayan region.
The summit brought together researchers, scientists, doctors, healthcare professionals, administrators and representatives of various institutions to discuss advanced and quaternary healthcare, clinical treatment, medical research and ways to strengthen the wider healthcare system.
Sinha said India's next phase of healthcare development should focus not only on building more institutions but also on ensuring that advances in medical science reach ordinary citizens.
The ultimate goal, he said, should be to make advanced treatment accessible and affordable for people living away from major urban healthcare centres.
The focus on remote and smaller districts comes as India seeks to strengthen its healthcare system as part of the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat, with greater emphasis on specialised treatment, research and innovation.
Sinha said the country's healthcare progress would be meaningful only when the benefits of modern medicine reached patients regardless of where they lived.
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