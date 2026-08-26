ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Making Advanced Treatment Accessible In Remote Areas

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for expanding advanced healthcare beyond major cities and specialised institutions stressing that modern medical facilities must reach people living in smaller districts and remote areas.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the "National Summit on Quaternary Healthcare: A National Strategy for Advanced Care" at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, Sinha said access to advanced healthcare was a national challenge and could not be viewed only through the experience of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India had made major progress in healthcare over the past decade, but a gap remained between what modern medicine could offer and what patients could access.

"There is a gap, and there is a distance," Sinha said.

He recalled an experience during the administration's Back to Village programme in the COVID-19 pandemic period, when he visited a health centre near Akhnoor in Jammu.

He said a conversation with doctors at the centre highlighted the difficulties faced by families seeking treatment for complex illnesses.

According to Sinha, one doctor told him that parents would bring sick children to the health centre hoping for diagnosis and treatment. However, the absence of equipment needed to detect complex diseases often left doctors with limited options.

Families from remote areas were then forced to travel long distances to Jammu, Chandigarh or Delhi in search of specialised care, he said.

Sinha stressed the need for a coordinated national strategy to ensure that specialised healthcare was not concentrated only in major urban centres.

He pointed to the expansion of health insurance coverage, vaccination programmes, medical education and healthcare infrastructure as some of the major changes witnessed in India over the past 10 to 12 years.

LG also highlighted the expansion of medical infrastructure, including new AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and additional MBBS seats across the country. Jammu and Kashmir, he said, had also benefited from this expansion, with greater availability of medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

However, Sinha said infrastructure alone would not be enough unless the benefits of modern medicine reached patients who needed them.

He said institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh and SKIMS Srinagar demonstrated India's growing capabilities in specialised healthcare. But he stressed that these centres needed to be connected to a broader healthcare ecosystem.

“This programme is important because you have deep knowledge of this subject,” Sinha told doctors, researchers, scientists, healthcare administrators and other experts attending the summit.

The LG said hospitals should not be limited to treating patients and should rather become centres for research, innovation and the development of new medical solutions. "We should not only make hospitals. We should also make them centres of research initiatives,” he said.