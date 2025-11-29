ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Launches Housing Project For Flood-Hit Families In Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lays the foundation stone to rebuild 189 homes at a cost of Rs 18 Cr., in Ramban on Saturday, November 29, 2025. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a series of rehabilitation projects in Ramban district, announcing new permanent housing for families devastated by recent floods and landslides.

Speaking to the reporters after the ceremony, Sinha said the district administration had carried out relief and rescue efforts in line with government regulations, working with multiple stakeholders to ensure immediate support for the displaced.

“We know that government aid alone is not enough to rebuild homes,” Sinha said. He announced that 189 families in Ramban will receive new three-room houses within the next six months under a partnership with the HRDS organisation.

He said the homes will include a 15-year insurance policy, regular health check-ups and internet connectivity. According to the Lieutenant Governor, these features are aimed at helping affected families rebuild “a secure and dignified life.”