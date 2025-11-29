Jammu Kashmir LG Launches Housing Project For Flood-Hit Families In Ramban
The housing project includes a 15-year insurance policy, regular health check-ups and internet connectivity.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 29, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a series of rehabilitation projects in Ramban district, announcing new permanent housing for families devastated by recent floods and landslides.
Speaking to the reporters after the ceremony, Sinha said the district administration had carried out relief and rescue efforts in line with government regulations, working with multiple stakeholders to ensure immediate support for the displaced.
“We know that government aid alone is not enough to rebuild homes,” Sinha said. He announced that 189 families in Ramban will receive new three-room houses within the next six months under a partnership with the HRDS organisation.
He said the homes will include a 15-year insurance policy, regular health check-ups and internet connectivity. According to the Lieutenant Governor, these features are aimed at helping affected families rebuild “a secure and dignified life.”
Today laid the foundation stone to rebuild 189 homes in Ramban at a cost of Rs. 18 Cr. These homes were completely damaged during April & August floods & with help of HRDS-India,specific techniques will be used to build, comfortable stronger & more resilient pre-fabricated homes. pic.twitter.com/ClXXLsQsDd— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 29, 2025
Sinha directed the Ramban district administration to revise its beneficiary list and add any eligible families who may have been left out during the initial assessment.
The Lieutenant Governor thanked HRDS for its role in the housing initiative and said the government is pursuing similar projects in other disaster-hit areas. “Similar projects are underway in Rajouri and Udhampur. Housing reconstruction for affected families across Jammu and Kashmir remains a priority,” he said.
Sinha said the Ramban initiative is part of a broader effort to provide safe, permanent housing to all families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by floods and landslides across the Union Territory.
“The administration is committed to completing the rehabilitation work efficiently and ensuring that all beneficiaries can rebuild their lives with dignity,” he said.
Read More: