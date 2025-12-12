ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Hands Over Job Letters To Kin Of Nowgam Blast Victims

Srinagar: A month after nine persons were killed in a massive blast in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday today handed over job letters to the next of kin of the victims.

While paying tributes to the deceased, Sinha met the families in Srinagar today and handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds.

Nine persons, including a Naib Tehsildar, a police inspector, six other employees and a civilian tailor, were killed in the blast which occurred inside the Nowgam Police Station in the city outskirts on November 14.

Per the Jammu and Kashmir police, the explosive material was seized from Faridabad from Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai, one of the doctors accused of running the interstate terror module whose links with the Delhi blast of November 10 are being probed by the NIA.

The central agency has arrested eight persons, including three doctors from Kashmir and one doctor from UP, and their alleged associates.