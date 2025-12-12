Jammu Kashmir LG Hands Over Job Letters To Kin Of Nowgam Blast Victims
Nine persons, including a Naib Tehsildar and a civilian tailor, were killed in the blast inside the Nowgam Police Station on November 14.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 12, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Srinagar: A month after nine persons were killed in a massive blast in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday today handed over job letters to the next of kin of the victims.
While paying tributes to the deceased, Sinha met the families in Srinagar today and handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds.
Nine persons, including a Naib Tehsildar, a police inspector, six other employees and a civilian tailor, were killed in the blast which occurred inside the Nowgam Police Station in the city outskirts on November 14.
Per the Jammu and Kashmir police, the explosive material was seized from Faridabad from Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai, one of the doctors accused of running the interstate terror module whose links with the Delhi blast of November 10 are being probed by the NIA.
The central agency has arrested eight persons, including three doctors from Kashmir and one doctor from UP, and their alleged associates.
The police had said that the blast occurred accidentally from the explosive material, while political parties and the elected government have sought a probe into the “lapses” which occurred in handling the blasts. The government had also formed a top-level committee to probe the blast.
An official statement said that LG expressed solidarity with the families to ensure they live a life of comfort and dignity.
The LG said the whole country is proud of J&K police for stopping terror in its tracks by unearthing and dismantling the terror network last month.
He appreciated the police for doing a meticulous investigation and multi-faceted effort to detect, disrupt and prevent terrorist acts. He also directed the senior officers to disrupt the terrorist financing pipeline and effectively counter the radicalisation attempts by certain separatist elements.
Also Read