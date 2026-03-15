Jammu Kashmir LG Hands Over Job Appointment Letters To Families Of Terrorism Victims
J&K LG Manoj Sinha distributes appointment letters to families of terrorism victims, pledges justice, rehabilitation, and property restoration under government schemes.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday presented appointment letters to at least 27 next of kin (NoK) of terrorism victims at Lok Bhavan here.
Sinha also handed over appointment letters to 22 NoK of deceased government employees, including the widow of police constable and crime branch photographer Javaid Ahmad Rather, who was killed in a blast inside the Nowgam police station, under the Jammu & Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 and SRO 43.
On the occasion, the LG reiterated his resolve to secure justice for every terror victim’s family by stating that pending cases will be reopened to hold perpetrators accountable. The initiative to give government jobs was started by the LG last year from Baramulla after an NGO, Save Youth Save Future, documented these cases of these victims and assisted the administration in verifying these cases.
He had directed police and deputy commissioners to verify the cases of all those people whose relatives were killed by terrorists during militancy but were denied government jobs as compensation.
Sinha said that the campaign to deliver justice to terror victims’ families has restored their tomorrow. “We have succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice and ushering in a new dawn of justice at the doorsteps of terror victims' families. To date, around 400 NoKs have received employment and will continue relentlessly until we reach the very last family still awaiting justice,” he said.
The LG said that it was not merely an administrative exercise of signing papers, shuffling files, or filling posts, but a profound commitment to justice. “My aim throughout this process is to ensure that no terror-affected family slips into the cracks of neglect, fading from the public and official gaze. I view these appointment letters as true justice – and today's event stands as its living testament,” he said.
The LG directed the Principal Secretary Home to conduct a comprehensive review of the cases of property encroachment of victims of terrorism.
“I have repeatedly affirmed that lands or homes forcibly seized from terror-affected families will be liberated and returned, and cases yet to undergo investigation will receive impartial, transparent probes,” he said.
He said that the administration is committed to the rehabilitation of those left scarred by terror. “There are many victims of terrorism who have lost their eyesight or are living with severe disabilities. We will chalk out a robust framework for their rehabilitation. The administration has also outlined a timeline for providing essential housing and other support to the victims of terrorism,” he said.
The lieutenant governor called upon people to preserve the unity and foil the efforts of separatist elements.
“Adhering to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Zero Tolerance towards Terrorism’, the administration, police and security forces are taking decisive action to dismantle terror networks. We must remain vigilant against divisive elements attempting to divide us along sectarian lines. We are Indians; our collective duty is the peace and progress of our nation.
Officials and citizens must also work together to strengthen faith in our government institutions,” he said.
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