ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Hands Over Job Appointment Letters To Families Of Terrorism Victims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday presented appointment letters to at least 27 next of kin (NoK) of terrorism victims at Lok Bhavan here.

Sinha also handed over appointment letters to 22 NoK of deceased government employees, including the widow of police constable and crime branch photographer Javaid Ahmad Rather, who was killed in a blast inside the Nowgam police station, under the Jammu & Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 and SRO 43.

On the occasion, the LG reiterated his resolve to secure justice for every terror victim’s family by stating that pending cases will be reopened to hold perpetrators accountable. The initiative to give government jobs was started by the LG last year from Baramulla after an NGO, Save Youth Save Future, documented these cases of these victims and assisted the administration in verifying these cases.

He had directed police and deputy commissioners to verify the cases of all those people whose relatives were killed by terrorists during militancy but were denied government jobs as compensation.

Jammu Kashmir LG Hands Over Job Appointment Letters To Families Of Terrorism Victims (Jammu and Kashmir Lok Bhavan)

Sinha said that the campaign to deliver justice to terror victims’ families has restored their tomorrow. “We have succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice and ushering in a new dawn of justice at the doorsteps of terror victims' families. To date, around 400 NoKs have received employment and will continue relentlessly until we reach the very last family still awaiting justice,” he said.