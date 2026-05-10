ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Asks Police For Increased Integration Of AI In Operations

The LG said that the complete eradication of all forms of terrorism and ensuring the safety of the public is the administration’s top priority.

He warned that modern threats such as cybercrime, narco-terrorism, digital fraud and narrative warfare are increasingly being driven by technology rather than traditional weaponry.

Sinha urged the police to prepare a roadmap to make the force future-ready, as the battlefield has expanded beyond physical borders.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the police to increase the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing operations as the landscape of internal security has shifted.

“Today, the world’s most dangerous criminals and terrorists do not always carry weapons; instead, they exploit code, data and encrypted networks to operate across borders. Cybercrime, narco-terrorism, digital fraud and narrative warfare are no longer threats of the distant future; they are the stark realities of the present. They are claiming lives, destroying livelihoods and eroding the trust upon which the stability of every system ultimately rests,” he explained.

Sinha was speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan in the Srinagar outskirts, where he handed over appointment letters to 4000 newly recruited constables of the police.

Congratulating the recruits, Sinha asked them to discharge their duties with absolute integrity, impartiality and unwavering commitment to national service. “Joining the Jammu Kashmir Police is not merely a career choice but the acceptance of a legacy written in blood. I am confident that you will rise to the occasion and uphold the honour of this glorious force,” he said.

New recruits of J&K Police (J&K Lok Bhavan)

Paying tribute to the police, he said the peace and progress enjoyed by the citizens of J&K are the results of the unwavering resolve and sacrifices made by brave police personnel.

“The Jammu & Kashmir Police stands as a testament to selfless service, duty, sacrifice and public trust. It is recognised as the benchmark of excellence in upholding the rule of law and executing counter-terrorism operations,” he said.

He urged the recruits across all wings of the police to leverage robust digital infrastructure to combat these threats.