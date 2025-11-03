ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Legislators Propose Salary Hike For Themselves, Committees For Daily Wagers

Srinagar: Citing “difficulty” in meeting growing expenses associated with their public duties, “hilly terrain” of Jammu and Kashmir and “inadequate” allowances for them, the Jammu and Kashmir legislators from different political parties are speaking in unison on doubling their salaries and their former colleagues. The proposal has invited criticism from public and daily wagers whose regularization demand has been pending for three decades and which all governments have promised but remained unfulfilled. The House Committee of Jammu and Kashmir legislature headed by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surjit Singh Salathia has recommended doubling the salary and increasing allowances of legislators as necessary. The Committee that was set up by Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather this year, has proposed doubling the salary from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and increase allowances and other perks. It has also proposed a hike in the pension of former legislators from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh. The committee has recommended a housing loan hike from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 57 lakh and car advance loan from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, constituency conveyance allowance of Rs 1.10 lakh, telephone allowance of Rs 30,000, medical allowance of Rs 20,000, sumptuary allowance Rs 30,000 and secretariat assistance allowance Rs 30,000. It has also recommended increasing the salary of their personal assistants from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. Other members of the committee included four legislators from the ruling party National Conference- Ali Mohammad Sagar, Hasnain Masoodi, Pirzada Feroz Shah and Arjun Singh Raju NC, one Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, PDP MLA Fayaz Mir, Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone and an independent MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.