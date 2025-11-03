Jammu Kashmir Legislators Propose Salary Hike For Themselves, Committees For Daily Wagers
The assembly's House Committee has recommended doubling the legislators' salary even as thousands of daily wagers are awaiting regularisation.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Citing “difficulty” in meeting growing expenses associated with their public duties, “hilly terrain” of Jammu and Kashmir and “inadequate” allowances for them, the Jammu and Kashmir legislators from different political parties are speaking in unison on doubling their salaries and their former colleagues.
The proposal has invited criticism from public and daily wagers whose regularization demand has been pending for three decades and which all governments have promised but remained unfulfilled.
The House Committee of Jammu and Kashmir legislature headed by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surjit Singh Salathia has recommended doubling the salary and increasing allowances of legislators as necessary.
The Committee that was set up by Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather this year, has proposed doubling the salary from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and increase allowances and other perks. It has also proposed a hike in the pension of former legislators from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh.
The committee has recommended a housing loan hike from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 57 lakh and car advance loan from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, constituency conveyance allowance of Rs 1.10 lakh, telephone allowance of Rs 30,000, medical allowance of Rs 20,000, sumptuary allowance Rs 30,000 and secretariat assistance allowance Rs 30,000. It has also recommended increasing the salary of their personal assistants from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.
Other members of the committee included four legislators from the ruling party National Conference- Ali Mohammad Sagar, Hasnain Masoodi, Pirzada Feroz Shah and Arjun Singh Raju NC, one Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, PDP MLA Fayaz Mir, Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone and an independent MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.
The Committee tabled the report in the assembly in the October session and the government will now come up with a bill in the next session for passage and make amendments to the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960.
The recommendations have found support from all legislators cutting across party lines. R S Pathania, a BJP MLA, said that from the past ten years the salary of the MLAs has not been hiked and now the committee has proposed to double it and also the allowances which are as per the dearness allowances like the employees get as per inflation. “The telephone allowance has been proposed to Rs 30000 as every MLA uses five mobile phones,” he told ETV Bharat, adding that the BJP will “take a valued decision” once the government tables bill in the house.
The report of recommendations was tabled at a time when the ruling government in Jammu and Kashmir completed its one year in office and faced criticism from opposition and public for its unkept promises about public welfare and governance. The government also said in the assembly that over one lakh daily wagers and other temporary workers are awaiting regularisation.
Sajad Ahmad Parray, a daily wager in a Jal Shakti Department and president of the daily wagers union, said that the government is delaying their regularisation by forming committee after committee and taking no time to hike their salary of its legislators. “We hoped the government would announce our regularization in the October session of the legislature after it had formed a committee in March headed by the chief secretary. But it proposed legislators’ hike and neglected us,” Parray told ETV Bharat.
Ruling party (NC) MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) said the issue of daily wagers regularisation will not get resolved by hiking or decreasing the MLAs’ salary. “The government has formed a committee about their regularisation,” he told ETV Bharat.
Farooq Dar, president of contractors coordination committee said that the government owes Rs 1050 crore to hundreds of contractors since 2014. He said that Rs 4,500 crore liabilities are accounted by retired employees under the General Provident Fund, and other perks. “The government delays clearing our bills but takes no time when they want to hike their salary. The issues of people are buried in committees and official delays, but those who carry out development work release of their pending money takes decades,” Dar told ETV Bharat.
Read More: