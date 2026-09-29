Ruckus In J&K Assembly Over Statehood Resolution; House To Discuss Salary Hike Of MLAs
As the Speaker called for Question Hour proceedings, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday over the adoption of the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah a day ago.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the BJP moved a motion on Monday seeking removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing the resolution, and leaves it to his conscience to step down.
The BJP said the resolution for full statehood, passed by the Assembly on Monday, was allowed by the Speaker in contravention of the rules.
As soon as the Assembly proceedings began on Tuesday, Sharma alleged that the Speaker allowed the resolution despite advice from the Law Department that it is "unconstitutional".
"I leave it to the conscience of the Speaker to step down from the chair," the LoP said. The treasury benches then took to their feet and shouted slogans, such as "vote chor", against the opposition. The Speaker asked the members to take their seats.
"I know what my powers and functions as a Speaker are. There is a procedure for it, which I informed you yesterday. Do not teach me how to function," Rather said.
This infuriated the BJP MLAs, who started shouting slogans in the House.
As the BJP members continued their sloganeering, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said the House is for discussions and not for sloganeering.
"They (BJP) should have spoken on the resolution yesterday. They should have told the House that they don't want statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Who is the enemy of daily wagers? They are sabotaging everything," Chaudhary said, adding, "They should peacefully put their point of view here."
However, as the Speaker called for Question Hour proceedings, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.
Around noon, the Assembly resumed the question hour even as the House was expected to take up a series of bills, including a hike in the salaries and allowances of legislators.
The House is also scheduled to discuss bills moved by the Chief Minister Abdullah, including ease of doing business introduced a day ago during the ongoing 10-day autumn session, which is set to conclude on Wednesday.
The House will take up the bill introduced by CM Abdullah, who also holds the charge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956, already published in the Official Gazette.
Also, a Bill to amend the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960 will also be considered by the House, according to the assembly business listed for today.
Abdullah had moved a series of bills, including seeking an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984.
Previously, the hike in salaries and allowances was discussed in the House and a panel of legislators from the treasury and opposition benches was set up. The committee proposed to hike the current gross salary from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh along with allowances, telephone bills and house loans.
On Monday, Abdullah also introduced a bill to consolidate and amend the law to replace permission-based control with rule-based governance and to enable citizens and enterprises to plan, invest and work with confidence and to foster ease of doing business and ease of living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in the Union Territory. The CM also introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
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