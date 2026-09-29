ETV Bharat / state

Ruckus In J&K Assembly Over Statehood Resolution; House To Discuss Salary Hike Of MLAs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday over the adoption of the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah a day ago.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the BJP moved a motion on Monday seeking removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing the resolution, and leaves it to his conscience to step down.

The BJP said the resolution for full statehood, passed by the Assembly on Monday, was allowed by the Speaker in contravention of the rules.

As soon as the Assembly proceedings began on Tuesday, Sharma alleged that the Speaker allowed the resolution despite advice from the Law Department that it is "unconstitutional".

"I leave it to the conscience of the Speaker to step down from the chair," the LoP said. The treasury benches then took to their feet and shouted slogans, such as "vote chor", against the opposition. The Speaker asked the members to take their seats.

"I know what my powers and functions as a Speaker are. There is a procedure for it, which I informed you yesterday. Do not teach me how to function," Rather said.

This infuriated the BJP MLAs, who started shouting slogans in the House.

As the BJP members continued their sloganeering, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said the House is for discussions and not for sloganeering.

"They (BJP) should have spoken on the resolution yesterday. They should have told the House that they don't want statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Who is the enemy of daily wagers? They are sabotaging everything," Chaudhary said, adding, "They should peacefully put their point of view here."