J&K Assembly Condemns Attack On Farooq Abdullah; Speaker Slams Police Over 'VIP Treatment' To Attacker
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the attacker was sitting in the chair "like a VIP" while calling out police for a different treatment.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday condemned the March 11 assassination attempt on former Chief Minister and President National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather hitting out at the police over its 'VIP treatment' of the attacker.
The House termed Abdullah a tall leader above religious affiliation who has served the cause of India at the international level and at the United Nations.
At the end of the discussion, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that a loud and clear message has been sent outside and to the people at the helm of affairs that a fair and transparent inquiry should be held.
"There is a sense of the House and we are hopeful that people at the helm of affairs will do a fair and transparent inquiry and exemplary punishment will be given to the attacker so that in future no person will ever dare to attack again," the Speaker said.
Rather lauded the efforts of Abdullah as Chief Minister and especially during the tough times for working for the cause of the Nation, not only in the state but at the international level. He was critical of the way the attacker was treated by the police after the attack.
"He was sitting in the chair like a VIP and looked like giving a press conference. The treatment of police was totally different from what they have been treating such criminals in the past," Speaker added.
Earlier, as soon as the House assembled, NC legislators led by Salman Sagar and others gave an adjournment motion to the Speaker to discuss the attack on Farooq Abdullah, but the Speaker didn't accept while citing rules, but accepting the sensitivity of the matter, allowed a discussion.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Surjit Singh Slathia also gave his consent for the discussion and said that the matter was the concern of the entire House irrespective of party line.
Starting the discussion, NC MLA Salman Sagar termed the attack a condemnable act and demanded judicial inquiry by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court.
Speaking on the matter, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma termed Farooq Abdullah a leader above religious affiliation. "He is a tall leader and doesn't require certificates from anybody. It should be probed as why and how it all happened and why it was taken lightly. It is not a small incident but the concern of the entire House. We demand a thorough investigation in the matter," Sharma said.
A total of 25 MLAs and two ministers participated in the discussion.
PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra termed the attack on Abdullah a “security collapse” and said that Farooq Abdullah was a guiding force for all of them. He also raised the issue of unsuitable accommodation for former CM and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
"The snatching of the house of former CM Mehbooba ji, who doesn’t have her own house, was an attempt to murder—yet the CM has deliberately ignored her entitlement. Security is insurance in J&K, non-negotiable. We strongly condemn the attack on Farooq Abdullah sahib. When 90 MLAs are engaged in safeguarding the nation, security cannot be compromised. But when we question the security onus, the CM must answer why Sajad Lone was served notice to vacate and Tariq Qarra’s security was downgraded," Parra said.
"Many of us including myself, Sakeena Ittoo and others weren't fortunate to have their fathers with them after murderous attacks on them," he said.
It was on March 11 night when a man later identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal tried to assassinate Farooq Abdullah during a wedding function at Royal Park banquet hall in Greater Kailash area of Jammu.
Many members raised the issue of absence of police at the venue and having no metal detectors. Few NC MLAs including Sajad Shaheen and Aijaz Jan said that even after the attack, no police vehicle reached the venue and they themselves had to take the attacker in the vehicle of deputy CM to the police station.
The minister for transport Satish Sharma, who was also present at the wedding function that day, said, "It was an attack on the soul of democracy and hurt the social fabric of the state. Exemplary punishment should be given to the attacker and also a security man from Mendhar Shafiq Ahmed should be awarded for his bravery to save Farooq Abdullah."
Another NC MLA Nazir Ahmed Khan termed Jammu and Kashmir a “police state” and said that the people at the helm of affairs have withdrawn the security of deputy CM Surinder Choudhary.