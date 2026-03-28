ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Condemns Attack On Farooq Abdullah; Speaker Slams Police Over 'VIP Treatment' To Attacker

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLAs during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( PTI )

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday condemned the March 11 assassination attempt on former Chief Minister and President National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather hitting out at the police over its 'VIP treatment' of the attacker.

The House termed Abdullah a tall leader above religious affiliation who has served the cause of India at the international level and at the United Nations.

At the end of the discussion, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that a loud and clear message has been sent outside and to the people at the helm of affairs that a fair and transparent inquiry should be held.

"There is a sense of the House and we are hopeful that people at the helm of affairs will do a fair and transparent inquiry and exemplary punishment will be given to the attacker so that in future no person will ever dare to attack again," the Speaker said.

A view of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat)

Rather lauded the efforts of Abdullah as Chief Minister and especially during the tough times for working for the cause of the Nation, not only in the state but at the international level. He was critical of the way the attacker was treated by the police after the attack.

"He was sitting in the chair like a VIP and looked like giving a press conference. The treatment of police was totally different from what they have been treating such criminals in the past," Speaker added.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled, NC legislators led by Salman Sagar and others gave an adjournment motion to the Speaker to discuss the attack on Farooq Abdullah, but the Speaker didn't accept while citing rules, but accepting the sensitivity of the matter, allowed a discussion.