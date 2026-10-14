ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Lecturers Face Long Wait For Salary Dues With Some Dead, Others Having Hanged Up Boots

Srinagar: Makhmoor Ahmad Bichoo was appointed as a teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s education department in 1997, and in 2013 he was promoted to a lecturer in the Commerce subject. Bichoo retired this year, but since his promotion, he has been paid the salary of a master, the post to which he was promoted in 2010.

For 13 years, he taught Commerce students in different schools and performed various duties as a gazetted officer but was paid the salary of a master. Like Bichoo, more than 2,000 lecturers are awaiting confirmation as lecturers and the consequent service benefits.

Jammu and Kashmir education department has promoted teachers in 36 subjects as lecturers who are all awaiting confirmation.

Vilayat Hussain was promoted as in-charge lecturer in 2014 and retired in April 2022. He said that he is also awaiting confirmation and is getting the pension of a master despite rendering services as a lecturer in the education department since 2014.

Besides Bichoo and Hussain, more than 2,000 incharge lecturers who retired since their 2013 promotion have not received service benefits due to delays in confirmation.

“We moved our files from one department to another in the Civil Secretariat. We met dozens of officers during these years, but our confirmation as lecturer has not been finalised yet,” Bichoo told ETV Bharat.

Lecturers displays posters to demand confirmation and removal of pay anomalies. (ETV Bharat)

Ravijeet Singh, a teacher from Anantnag district of the Kashmir valley, said he was promoted as in-charge lecturer in Punjabi in 2019. “I am the single Punjabi lecturer awaiting confirmation from 2019. I did not receive any service benefits. I fear I will also retire without being confirmed as a lecturer, which is my right,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

Singh said that many of his colleagues have died during these years after their promotion, but their "files are also gathering dust" in the Civil Secretariat. “Our files are gathering dust. The elected government must address our confirmation issue,” he said.

In addition to those who have retired, over 2,000 in-service lecturers were promoted from the position of masters in 2019, but for the last seven years they are facing salary anomalies.