ETV Bharat / state

J&K Killing: FIR Skips Slain Doda Youth As Accused; Family Seeks Independent Probe

Jammu: Family members of Arif Hussain, a 27-year-old man who was killed during a police operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district last month, Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda demanding an independent probe.

The protesting family members and relatives joined by local youth activist Owais Choudhary held placards reading "Justice for Arif" and sought action against those responsible for Hussain's death after an independent and fair probe. They also alleged that police used excessive force against demonstrators during the protest. Police briefly detained Choudhary during the protest on Wednesday.

Before his alleged detention, Choudhary accused police of using force against peaceful protesters, including women.

"Shame on you, District Police Doda. You are using force against an eight-month pregnant woman who is sitting quietly under a tree with her child, holding a poster to demand justice for her murdered husband," Choudhary alleged.

Hussain was killed on the night of July 16 in the Jai Valley area of Doda district. Police have maintained that the incident took place after he allegedly got into a scuffle with security personnel and attempted to snatch a service weapon.

A stock photo of slain Doda youth Arif Hussain (Special Arrangement)

Questioning the police version, Choudhary alleged that the use of lethal force was unjustified.

"If one man was supposedly snatching a weapon, couldn't a whole police party tackle him without shooting him multiple times in the abdomen and back? They don't even know how many bullets hit him. The investigation and post-mortem reports are being manipulated to protect culpable officers," he alleged.

Hussain's wife, Muneeba, whom the family said is more than eight months pregnant, sat on the ground with the couple's young child while holding a placard seeking justice for her husband during Wednesday's protest. Hussain's mother and other relatives also joined the protest and appealed for an impartial inquiry.

The family said they continued to have faith in the Jammu and Kashmir Police as an institution but wanted the investigation to be monitored by senior officers, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hussain's uncle, Mashqoor Ahmed, alleged that the family had gone to the SSP's office seeking a fair investigation but police instead detained protesters and used force.