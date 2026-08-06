J&K Killing: FIR Skips Slain Doda Youth As Accused; Family Seeks Independent Probe
The family denied allegations that the slain snatched the weapons of the cops while demanding a fair investigation, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Jammu: Family members of Arif Hussain, a 27-year-old man who was killed during a police operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district last month, Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda demanding an independent probe.
The protesting family members and relatives joined by local youth activist Owais Choudhary held placards reading "Justice for Arif" and sought action against those responsible for Hussain's death after an independent and fair probe. They also alleged that police used excessive force against demonstrators during the protest. Police briefly detained Choudhary during the protest on Wednesday.
Before his alleged detention, Choudhary accused police of using force against peaceful protesters, including women.
"Shame on you, District Police Doda. You are using force against an eight-month pregnant woman who is sitting quietly under a tree with her child, holding a poster to demand justice for her murdered husband," Choudhary alleged.
Hussain was killed on the night of July 16 in the Jai Valley area of Doda district. Police have maintained that the incident took place after he allegedly got into a scuffle with security personnel and attempted to snatch a service weapon.
Questioning the police version, Choudhary alleged that the use of lethal force was unjustified.
"If one man was supposedly snatching a weapon, couldn't a whole police party tackle him without shooting him multiple times in the abdomen and back? They don't even know how many bullets hit him. The investigation and post-mortem reports are being manipulated to protect culpable officers," he alleged.
Hussain's wife, Muneeba, whom the family said is more than eight months pregnant, sat on the ground with the couple's young child while holding a placard seeking justice for her husband during Wednesday's protest. Hussain's mother and other relatives also joined the protest and appealed for an impartial inquiry.
The family said they continued to have faith in the Jammu and Kashmir Police as an institution but wanted the investigation to be monitored by senior officers, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, to ensure transparency and accountability.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hussain's uncle, Mashqoor Ahmed, alleged that the family had gone to the SSP's office seeking a fair investigation but police instead detained protesters and used force.
He claimed that nearly three weeks after the incident, no action had been taken against the police personnel involved.
Mashqoor said Hussain's father was killed by terrorists in 1999, leaving the family without its primary breadwinner. He said Hussain's death has now left behind his pregnant wife and young child without financial support.
"The police are talking about providing assistance to the family, but at the same time they are treating the victim as the accused. We only want a fair investigation," he said.
Family members also rejected the police allegation that Hussain had tried to snatch a weapon.
"If one man was supposedly snatching a weapon, couldn't a whole police party tackle him without shooting him?" a protesting family member told reporters outside the SSP's office.
Repeated calls by ETV Bharat to Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Kartik Shrotriya for comment went unanswered.
Meanwhile, a copy of the First Information Report accessed by ETV Bharat shows that FIR No 120/2026 was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station at 1:45 am on July 17, based on the statement of Special Police Officer Raj Kumar, who was injured during the incident.
According to the FIR, Raj Kumar stated that he, along with fellow SPOs Wasim Akram, Diljeet Singh, and others, was on naka duty at Rajpura Road in Jai Valley around 11:20 pm on July 16 when they noticed two unidentified persons moving suspiciously.
The FIR states that when the police party tried to stop them, the suspects closed in with criminal intent, attacked them, and injured Raj Kumar. It said that they snatched the INSAS service rifle of an SPO Vishal Kumar and pointed it towards the personnel deployed there.
“Fearing for their lives, Raj Kumar was forced to open fire with his AK-47 service rifle at the unidentified attackers, wounding one of them while the other fled into the nearby forest. After Raj Kumar was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda, his statement was recorded and a case was registered,” read the FIR.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 109, 121, 132, 115(2), 307 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These provisions relate to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, assault on a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt, attempt involving robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, and joint criminal liability.
Interestingly, the FIR does not name Arif Hussain as an accused. Instead, it mentions the accused as 'unknown persons', and no individual has been identified by name in the FIR in connection with the alleged attack on the police party.
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