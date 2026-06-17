Jammu Kashmir JDF Urges More Cargo Trains To Ease Apple Transport Amid Highway Closures
JDF urges Railways Ministry to run more cargo trains during Kashmir's apple harvest due to frequent highway closures and preventing transport losses.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming apple harvesting season, the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JDF) has urged the Railway Ministry to run additional cargo trains so that the growers do not face transportation issues caused by the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to weather calamities.
The party’s chief spokesperson, Talat Majid, said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway faces closures during the apple harvesting season due to adverse weather conditions, which put the apple industry in distress and losses.
He said that last year, the highway was closed for more than 20 days due to landslides, which blocked apple transportation, and hundreds of apple-laden trucks were stranded for days. “The weather is behaving extremely unusually due to climate change, and any disruption on the highway puts the apple industry into loss. " So, the Government of India, especially the Railway Ministry, should run more cargo trains during the harvest season so the farmers do not face losses,” he told reporters in a press conference.
Talat was referring to the closure of the highway last year in September when landslides washed away 200 metres of the road in Udhampur, disrupting transportation and traffic for a month. According to the government estimate, more than 100 crore loss was incurred in the apple industry due to the disruption.
He said that the war in West Asia has also escalated fuel costs that will increase the fare hike in the transportation of the fruit from Kashmir to other parts of the country. “Taking highway disruptions and fuel costs into account, train cargoes will smoothly help farmers transport apples from Kashmir to outside markets without incurring losses,” he said.
The Railways started running cargo trains last year in May when a parcel van carrying 24 tonnes of cherries was transported from Kashmir to the Bandra terminus of Mumbai, leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station, Katra, towards the Bandra terminus of Mumbai on Saturday via the newly completed train connecting the valley with the rest of the country.
This year also, the railways ran parcel trains for ferrying cherries from Shri Mata Vaishnov Devi Station in Katra to Mumbai. Some parcel trains are now transporting goods from outside stations to Anantnag railway station in south Kashmir.
The JDF is a mainstream political party whose members constitute former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Its members contested the 2024 assembly polls as independents. After the polls, they floated the JDF, which was recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in January this year.
The party's general secretary, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, also extended a welcome to the devotees of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and reaffirmed the enduring traditions of hospitality, brotherhood, and communal harmony that have long characterised Jammu & Kashmir.
“We want a successful yatra this season. This is our collective responsibility to show our hospitality and brotherhood during this yatra. It will send a message to the whole India about harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” Reshi told reporters.
Reshi, who contested the assembly polls against CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami from Kulgam, urged the administration and all concerned stakeholders to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the smooth, safe, and peaceful yatra.
JDF president Kalimullah Lone urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to rationalise the reservation, as it deprives the open merit category candidates of equal opportunity in jobs and admissions.
“Reservation is a burning issue. Youth are in distress due to the reservation as they face joblessness despite being highly qualified. The open merit population is more in Jammu and Kashmir, but they have a smaller share in employment because reservation gives more advantage in jobs and admissions to reserved category groups, who are less in population than the general category,” Lone said.
He said that the JDF will launch a campaign for rationalisation of the reservation and support the youth who are protesting for rationalisation in the reservation. “We will launch a peaceful campaign for rationalisation of reservation on priority so that open merit is protected. We will take the campaign to educational institutions so that students are apprised about the reservation issues,” he said.
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