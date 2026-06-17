ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir JDF Urges More Cargo Trains To Ease Apple Transport Amid Highway Closures

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming apple harvesting season, the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JDF) has urged the Railway Ministry to run additional cargo trains so that the growers do not face transportation issues caused by the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to weather calamities.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Talat Majid, said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway faces closures during the apple harvesting season due to adverse weather conditions, which put the apple industry in distress and losses.

He said that last year, the highway was closed for more than 20 days due to landslides, which blocked apple transportation, and hundreds of apple-laden trucks were stranded for days. “The weather is behaving extremely unusually due to climate change, and any disruption on the highway puts the apple industry into loss. " So, the Government of India, especially the Railway Ministry, should run more cargo trains during the harvest season so the farmers do not face losses,” he told reporters in a press conference.

Talat was referring to the closure of the highway last year in September when landslides washed away 200 metres of the road in Udhampur, disrupting transportation and traffic for a month. According to the government estimate, more than 100 crore loss was incurred in the apple industry due to the disruption.

He said that the war in West Asia has also escalated fuel costs that will increase the fare hike in the transportation of the fruit from Kashmir to other parts of the country. “Taking highway disruptions and fuel costs into account, train cargoes will smoothly help farmers transport apples from Kashmir to outside markets without incurring losses,” he said.

The Railways started running cargo trains last year in May when a parcel van carrying 24 tonnes of cherries was transported from Kashmir to the Bandra terminus of Mumbai, leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station, Katra, towards the Bandra terminus of Mumbai on Saturday via the newly completed train connecting the valley with the rest of the country.

This year also, the railways ran parcel trains for ferrying cherries from Shri Mata Vaishnov Devi Station in Katra to Mumbai. Some parcel trains are now transporting goods from outside stations to Anantnag railway station in south Kashmir.